How I get rid of my double chin in seconds: ‘Mewing’ beauty trend sculpts your face using only your tongue

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Women are obsessed with a craze that would instantly help reduce the appearance of a double chin when photographed.

“Mewing” changes the look of the jawbone – and all you have to do is reposition your tongue to touch the palate and suck in your throat.

It is believed that this technique was popularized by British father-son orthodontists John and Mike Mew and millions of people have adopted the trend.

TikTokers and influencers have flooded social media feeds demonstrating this simple method, and many say it feels like their jaw has been “ripped out” in just seconds.

TikTokeuse Kaci Shiers tried it herself and immediately her “double chin” disappeared. Within 24 hours, the video surpassed a staggering 10.2 million views, with thousands of people wondering how the hell she did this.

“Mewing” alters the appearance of the jaw by repositioning the tongue to touch the palate. This method temporarily reduces the appearance of a “double chin”

In the video, Kaci started meowing as if she noticed someone taking a side shot of her.

To meow properly, relax your tongue and make sure it is fully against the roof of your mouth. Teeth should touch and lips should be sealed.

The skin under the chin should lift accordingly, but some practice may be required. This tactic is also unlikely to bring lasting benefits.

There are rumors that some high-profile celebrities use meows to take pictures on the red carpet.

TikTokeuse Kaci Shiers tried it herself and immediately her “double chin” disappeared. In the video, Kaci started meowing as if she noticed someone taking a side shot of her.

According to WebMDthere is “no serious research to suggest that meowing can change the shape” of the jaw or help with ongoing health issues.

Health line cited a study that “examined resting positions of the tongue to see if muscle groups were being used as a predictor of long-term memory.”

“In this case, researchers found that all 33 people in the study showed no signs of impaired muscle activity,” the statement said.

Healthline said the practice is not “intrinsically dangerous,” but more research is needed.

Learn more: Australian secret grocery store sells hundreds of high-demand products at a discount

Best friends become millionaire beauty moguls in less than three years after pooling their savings to launch an eyelash empire – and it’s all thanks to a $79 ‘miracle serum’