OnlyFans billboards featuring adult star posing in underwear to promote her X-rated page could reappear near schools – as advertising watchdog slapped down complaints and said they are ‘no more than mildly sexual’

Raunchy billboards promoting a teacher-turned-model’s OnlyFans account have been taken down by watchdogs who branded the ads ‘nothing more than mildly sexual’ after receiving a wave of complaints.

Large posters of influencer Eliza Rose Watson posing in a white bra appeared in London this summer, spotted in Harrow, Tottenham, Lambeth and Edgware, but have been criticized for being too inappropriate for children to see.

This resulted in 30 people filing official complaints about the advertisement promoting it. OnlyFans username @ElizaRoseWatson and Instagram account, at the Advertising Standards Authority, criticizing him for promoting adult sexual content.

Others thought the ad was overly sexualized and objectified to women and complained that it was offensive, harmful and irresponsible.

But today the regulator shut down remarks by complainants claiming that while the model’s clothing was revealing, the image featured no nudity and the pose was ‘only slightly sexual’.

The posters featured an image of the top half of the model and influencer, who now earns £1million a year, posing in a bra top. The text read her OnlyFans username, @ElizaRoseWatson, alongside the logos of social media platforms OnlyFans and Instagram.

According to the model, one of the reasons she paid for the billboards was to “break the stigma” surrounding the subscription platform.

Ms Watson, who earns £1million a year, defended her ad, saying it followed advertising guidelines and reflected key trends. She added that it was suitable for “avoid offending mature viewers and intrigue the younger generation”.

Meanwhile, Amplify Outdoor, the owner of the display sites, said none of the adverts were displayed within 100 yards of a school, with the closest being 450 yards away.

The ASA said: “While we recognized that the image of Ms Watson and the reference to OnlyFans might be unappealing to some, we considered that because the advertisement was not overtly sexual and did not objectify women , so we concluded it was unlikely to cause serious or serious problems.” a general violation.

“The advert was shown on several posters across London which was non-targeted media and was therefore likely to be seen by a large number of people, including children.

“However, as we considered that the advertisement was not overtly sexual and did not objectify women, we therefore concluded that it was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offense and that it had no been irresponsibly placed.”

The ASA determined that no further action was necessary.

Eliza said it’s not just about “sexy talk,” but she also talks to her fans about their families and kids, so she said her degree in psychology came in handy.

The model said OnlyFans had encouraged her to stay fit and healthy during the lockdown, adding that she was exercising ‘six days a week and eating healthy’ and wished her body was ‘strong’ .

She now works Monday to Sunday, often 16 hours a day, and chats with fans aged 20 to 60, both male and female, with between 10 and 15 regulars she talks to each day.

Environmental campaigners Global Witness then took over three of the billboard sites, on Bruce Grove in Tottenham, Norwood High Street in Lambeth and Deansbrook Road in Edgware, to comment on the pay of BP CEO Bernard Looney, whose earnings have risen from £4.5. million to £10 million last year.

Global Witness said replacing previous adverts with ‘OilyFans’ was a light-hearted joke on a serious subject.

In an interview with MailOnline last month, Ms Watson revealed she employs five people and lives in a £580,000 country house which she paid for in cash.

She changed her life after living on the streets and becoming addicted to cocaine and alcohol.

The model poignantly shared how she ended up sleeping on park benches and robbing her mother to fund her drugs and binge drinking after hitting rock bottom.

She shared how her desperate family helped her get back on her feet before she experienced a remarkable change in fortune.

After quitting her job as a kindergarten teacher, a friend recommended that she open an Only Fans account.

She said: “I opened it in 2019. Then came lockdown and it got crazy and it took off.

“I shared a lot about mental and emotional well-being and at the time it affected quite a few people.

“People wanted to join us not only to see more sexy photos, but also to tell me about them.”

One of his siblings helps him run his business, which earns him around £100,000 a month.

She has also reconciled with her mum, but says rebuilding trust ‘took time’ and refunded her mum the money she had taken, but she continues to add money to her account .

Eliza Rose said she “approached people” and asked them for money. One of them went to a ‘random’ guy’s house at 2am to get half a bottle of gin after he posted on Facebook that she couldn’t sleep because there was a spider. in her bedroom (pictured: Eliza Rose Now)

Speaking about the controversy sparked by the adverts, she said: “The billboards did their job – they did what they were supposed to do and that was just start a little conversation about it all. . “I deliberately did not place this near a school.

“I didn’t know there was a school nearby. “Child safety is a very valid argument but I think there is a huge lack of knowledge about what OnlyFans is.

“When people know there is massive regulation around children and the platform, they may see it differently.

“There were a few alcohol advertisements on the street. Parents know that kids can’t walk into a store and buy booze and it’s even harder to get into OnlyFans.

“When someone does something different, something new, especially when it comes to sexuality, there can be negative reactions.

“The purpose of the ad was to start talking about something that no one is really talking about.

“No one talks about healthy ways to use or not use social media. I thought this would be a small step towards removing that stigma and making it a little more popular with people.