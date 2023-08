NNA -nbsp;

ANNAHAR: ldquo;Historicalrdquo; drilling begins ldquo;with cautionrdquo;

Prosecution refers audit to judiciary

AL-JOUMHOURIA: Election of president beginning of solution

Mikati: Good news coming soon

AL-AKHBAR: Western Pressure Intensifies: A Tough Battle in New York

Is it US pressure or financial calculations that delayed Bou Habib#39;s travel?nbsp;

Lebanon in New York: The battle for UNIFIL#39;s role ongoingnbsp;

nbsp;

===========R.H.