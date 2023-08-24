X-Factor Australia star Isaiah Firebrace allegedly ‘attacked girlfriend’ after raising money for domestic violence victims

Isaiah Firebrace has been charged with domestic violence

He pleaded not guilty to his abusive partner, Stephanie Mendez.

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An X-Factor Australia winner and domestic violence advocate is trying to have claims he attacked his girlfriend dealt with on mental health grounds.

Isaiah Firebrace pleaded not guilty in Downing Center Local Court on Wednesday to a single charge of common assault related to domestic violence following an alleged attack on his partner Stephanie Mendez.

Police allege Mr Firebrace, from Moama in the NSW Riverina region, assaulted Ms Mendez shortly after 11pm at Pyrmont in Sydney Harbor on August 18, before being arrested hours later.

NCA Newswire understands that the alleged incident took place at Star Casino.

If convicted and convicted, Mr. Firebrace potentially faces up to two years in prison.

Isaiah Firebrace (above) has pleaded not guilty to a single charge of common assault related to domestic violence following an alleged attack on his partner, Stephanie Mendez.

Police allege Mr Firebrace (right) assaulted Ms Mendez (left) shortly after 11pm in Pyrmont in Sydney Harbor on August 18

Ms Mendez also appeared in Downing Center Local Court on Wednesday, where she pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault related to domestic violence related to the same incident.

The Melbourne woman’s TikTok account, where she posts videos of herself modeling fashion items and travel videos featuring Mr Firebrace, has garnered more than 18,000 likes.

She will appear again in Downing Center Local Court on October 18 where she will be sentenced following changes to the facts agreed by police after her appearance on Wednesday.

Mr Firebrace rose to prominence after winning the 2016 season of Australian TV music competition X-Factor, before representing Australia in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

That same year, the 23-year-old joined prominent Australian singers including Kate Ceberano and Troy Cassar-Daley to produce a charity rendition of Your The Voice.

Mr Firebrace (above) has submitted a request to have his charge dealt with under the Mental Health Act.

Ms Mendez (pictured with Mr Firebrace) pleaded guilty to a single charge of common assault in connection with domestic violence related to the same incident

The single was dedicated to raising awareness of domestic violence, with all proceeds going to DVConnect, a charity providing crisis response to victims and families of DV in Queensland.

More recently, Mr Firebrace appeared in a second televised music competition alongside singer Evie Irie in a bid to represent Australia again at that year’s Eurovision, but ultimately finished in 10th place. .

Mr. Firebrace has also released a number of songs since his time on X-Factor, including the song Have You Ever in 2023, and has amassed a significant following on Instagram of over 54,000.

In a June Instagram post, Mr Firebrace appeared alongside prominent Indigenous advocate Tony Armstrong in a promotion for Literacy Is Freedom, a charity campaign raising awareness of literacy among First Nations communities.

Appearing in court on Wednesday, Mr Firebrace’s lawyer said he was submitting a request for the charge to be dealt with under Section 14 of the Mental Health Act.

Mr Firebrace (above) rose to prominence after winning the 2016 season of Australian TV music competition X-Factor The following year, he participated in a campaign against domestic violence.

Under the law, a person with mental illness can avoid conviction by order of a magistrate and can instead be released into the community under certain conditions set by a magistrate, which may include treatment.

Magistrate Jennifer Atkinson told Mr Firebrace’s lawyer that the singer would still have to plead guilty in the event the “section 14 application fails”, with Mr Firebrace pleading not guilty.

Mr Firebrace will appear again in the same court on October 4, when a concerned AVO will also be heard.