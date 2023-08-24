Mortal Kombat 1’s new Invasion mode is a board game-like RPG

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

The time to finish them off is near once again. While Mortal Kombat 1 is the twelfth entry in the long-running series, NetherRealm Studios has managed to find a way to recreate the iconic fighter once again, forging a new era for the franchise after the events of Mortal Kombat 11.

Sitting down to spend some time practicing the game’s story mode and new Invasion mode, I discovered a fighter who embodies everything that makes Mortal Kombat the series that has earned a dedicated fanbase and molds it into something new, packaging in a cinematic story full of twists, new modes and gameplay mechanics. This will be a must have for anyone who has found themselves quoting that iconic phrase “Finish them!” Through the years. So come here and read on for more details.

A cinematic tale for a new era.

A new Mortal Kombat title means a new story mode – hours of entertainment for anyone ready to enter a new realm. These games have become known for hosting some of the best movie-like story modes in gaming, and Mortal Kombat 1 is no different.

Mortal Kombat 1 isn’t just a new era in name only. The game takes place in a new timeline created by the newly crowned God of Fire, Liu Kang. Character roles have changed and designs have changed, such as Kuai Liang, the second Sub Zero, is the Scorpion of this world. From the very first chapter, which I was able to explore in depth, these surprises became apparent. I don’t want to spoil anything, but there are plenty of amazing moments, and Ed Boon even teases the wildest ending in franchise history.

An RPG in my Mortal Kombat

Invasion is a new mode where you explore a board game-like map which I found to be a welcome addition. In it, I took my party of characters on an adventure where I could level them up, equip them with tons of loot, and take on hordes of enemies while unlocking new areas on the map.

Invasion mode isn’t just there to have a good time. As you travel through the realms, you’ll unlock in-game currency, concept art, and more that you can enjoy in other modes.

As with Factions, Towers, and similar modes in previous Mortal Kombat titles, NetherRealm Studios promises a constantly updated experience with Invasion. As the title says, the mode is based around different enemies and factions invading other realms in an attempt to conquer them, such as a Scorpion from a different reality invading the new age. The invaders will reveal themselves throughout the life of the game, and with each one comes a new challenge, more courses, and more unlockables to acquire.

Invasion’s biggest surprise is how well NetherRealm has used it as a love letter to all of Mortal Kombat. As you explore each map, you will come across different mini-games such as the classic Arcade Towers to battle against and others like Test Your Might. These are great ways to break the rhythm of random encounters and discover clues to continue your journey.

Battles for real fighters

This time you will not fight alone. Mortal Kombat 1 features an assistant partner as the main battle mechanic that can be used in each of your fights. These secondary characters cannot be tagged, but at the press of a button they will jump for a few seconds to launch an attack that will aid you in battle. You can use them to grapple, throw projectiles, extend combos, and even assist in an X-Ray or Fatality finisher if the situation calls for it. They look great and add a new layer to Mortal Kombat, not seen since Mortal Kombat’s (2011) team mode.

With the Mortal Kombat reality resetting again, the characters have followed suit. This allows NetherRealm to provide new styles to old faces and even bring back some faces we haven’t seen in a while, like Li Mei and Havik. This gives the series a breath of fresh air and creates a roster with nothing but diverse playstyles.

The game offers some nice audio cues to help out during battle via the DualSense controller: players will hear when the battle starts, their health is low, and different meters fill up during fights.

You’ll be able to command Earthrealm’s protective forces alongside Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Li Mei, and more classic characters when Mortal Kombat 1 hits PlayStation 5 on September 14.