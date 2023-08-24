Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    One vessel in collision on Suez Canal refloats, ship traffic unaffected

    NNA – One of the two vessels that collided on Egypt#39;s Suez Canal has been refloated and proceeded to anchorage for inspection on Wednesday, while shipping traffic was flowing normally on the Canal, according to a company statement and shipping sources.

    BW LNG AS, operators of Singapore-flagged liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier BW Lesmes, reported the vessel ran aground transiting southbound through the Suez Canal at approximately 21:35 (1835 GMT) on Tuesday, BW Group said in a statement.

    Following the grounding, another vessel collided with the BW Lesmes at low speed, but did not affect the vessel#39;s operational capabilities, said BW Group.

    quot;Initial observations from the crew onboard have reported the vessel remains structurally sound,quot; it said.

    BW Lesmes was successfully re-floated at 03:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

    BW Group also said all crew members were safe and there were no reports of pollution. While the vessel is now under pilotage and proceeding to Suez anchorage for further inspections.–Reutersnbsp;

