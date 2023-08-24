Steven Bradbury relives the moment he rescued four drowning teenage girls as Olympic cult hero is honoured for act of heroism

Steven Bradbury was honored for saving four drowning teenage girls

The Olympic hero acted quickly during the Sunshine Coast incident last year.

He was teaching his son to surf when he spotted a problem

Australian Olympic hero Steven Bradbury has relived the brave moment he saved four girls from drowning in the waves of the Sunshine Coast.

Bradbury – a Down Under cult hero for his extraordinary ‘last man standing’ victory in Salt Lake City 21 years ago – helped rescue teenagers from rough seas in Happey Valley, Caloundra, in March 2022.

The 49-year-old has since been rewarded for his brave driving by Australian Governor-General David Hurley, and revealed he was giving surfing lessons to his son Flyn when he spotted something going on in the sea .

“I thought there was no way anyone was swimming there,” Bradbury told ABC Radio Brisbane.

“I grabbed my son’s board and told him to run to the lifeguards. Once there, I realized that there were three other heads a little further that were right in the impact zone, crushed by waves of more than 2 meters.

“I got to the first girl. The expression on his face stuck in my mind for about two months. I’ve never seen a human with so much fear in her eyes before.

Bradbury got the first girl to safety before returning for the other three, but found he was unable to get everyone on board.

“I tried about six waves to fit them all into the board,” he said.

“But the board was too heavy with three of them on it, plus me in the back trying to kick. I was going to have to drop them and take one at a time, but rescuers arrived quickly. after that.

“They pulled two out of the water, I picked up the third one and brought it back into the water and the emergency from there was over.” But it was about five or six minutes of maximum intensity.

He added that he was unafraid during the six-minute episode, despite the terrifying circumstances of the rescue mission.

“It was kind of nice to know that in dire circumstances I could always go back to what I call Olympic mode, even though I’m not as fit and a bit older than I was before,” he said. -he declares.

Bradbury, 49, was honored for his brave act of heroism in saving the girls

“This feeling is something I have never felt before in my life.

“I don’t know exactly how to describe it. You feel a little proud, but a little, I don’t know, a little like you need to catch your breath too.

Bradbury described the incident as a “good bonding moment between father and son”.