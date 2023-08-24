Rahi says sole solution to national crisis “voting for president rather than holding dialogue”

NNA – Maronite Patriarch Mar Beshara Boutros al-Rahi on Wednesday censured Lebanon#39;s political partiesnbsp;who have been calling for dialogue instead of electing the lengthily awaited president of the republic.nbsp;

quot;They are hiding behind dialogue and consensus, while there is only one constitutional solution,quot; al-Rahi said, stressing that the sole solution is to elect a president in parliament.

ldquo;The president should be elected through voting rather than consensus, as per the Lebanese constitution,rdquo; Al-Rahi said, deeming the presidential impasse quot;a farcequot; and calling on MPs to swiftly put an end to it.

