Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Rahi says sole solution to national crisis “voting for president rather than holding dialogue”

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Maronite Patriarch Mar Beshara Boutros al-Rahi on Wednesday censured Lebanon#39;s political partiesnbsp;who have been calling for dialogue instead of electing the lengthily awaited president of the republic.nbsp;

    quot;They are hiding behind dialogue and consensus, while there is only one constitutional solution,quot; al-Rahi said, stressing that the sole solution is to elect a president in parliament.

    ldquo;The president should be elected through voting rather than consensus, as per the Lebanese constitution,rdquo; Al-Rahi said, deeming the presidential impasse quot;a farcequot; and calling on MPs to swiftly put an end to it.

    ==========R.H.

