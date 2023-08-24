Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Trumpworld’s Plan to Win The GOP Debate—Without Showing Up

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , ,
    Trumpworld’s Plan to Win The GOP Debate—Without Showing Up

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/Getty/Reuters

    When eight Republican presidential hopefuls step onto a debate stage in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Donald Trump won’t be among them.

    But that doesn’t mean the former president and his allies are skipping out on furiously working to make the first GOP presidential debate a Trump victory.

    Behind the scenes, Trump’s campaign is putting their confidence in a team of surrogates traveling to the debate site to spin on his behalf.

