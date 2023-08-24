Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Chris Noth, You Are Not a Victim

    Aug 23, 2023 , ,
    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty

    Chris Noth would have us believe that he is a victim.

    In his first interview since being accused in 2021 of sexual assault by multiple women, the Sex and the City actor vented about how he’s had to “persevere” and lay low after the allegations to protect his family and mental health. Oddly, the catalyst for the interview—published on Aug. 7 in USA Today—stems from a partnership with the menswear brand Samuelsohn, which named Noth the face of its new mental health campaign.

    It is a stunning decision that Noth, of all people, would be chosen as the mouthpiece for men’s silent suffering when he is the alleged root cause of at least four women’s agony. (No criminal charges have been filed against the actor.)

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

