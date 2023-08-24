‘Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy’ Director Adapts Liv Ullmann, Ingmar Bergman’s Movie ‘Faithless’ As TV Series

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Tomas Alfredson, the director of Let the right one in And Tinker Tailor Soldier Spyadjusts the 2000 function Infidelity – directed by Liv Ullmann from a script by Oscar winner Ingmar Bergman – as a limited TV series.

The series, written by Sara Johnsen (July 22) explores the story of love and adultery told in the original film – about actress Marianne Vogler, married to acclaimed music director Markus Vogler, who begins an affair with her husband’s best friend, David Howard – while expanding the story to follow the main characters 40 years later to see the consequences of their actions for themselves and their families. The series moves between the present and back to the original events, which are four decades in the past.

Lena Endre will reprise her role as Marianne in the series with Jesper Christensen (Quantum of Solace) in which he plays the elderly David Howard. Young David is played by Gustav Lindh (Queen of Hearts). Frida Gustavsson (The witcher) plays the young Marianne, with August Wittgenstein (The crown) as the young Markus.

Fremantle’s Miso Film Sweden produces Infidelity in co-production with the public broadcasters SVT and ARTE.

Alfredson has begun shooting the six-part series, which will premiere in early 2023. Fremantle handles worldwide sales.

Alfredson’s 2012 feature film Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, an adaptation of the John le Carré Cold War classic, starring Gary Oldman and Colin Firth, won a BAFTA for Best Adapted Screenplay and was nominated for three Oscars. The Swedish director’s international breakthrough came with the 2008 vampire drama Let the right one in.

More recently, Lindholm directed the critically acclaimed six-part true crime drama The research for HBO Max, which produced Miso Film. Miso Film’s other credits include the Danish Netflix sci-fi drama The rain and crime series Those who kill.