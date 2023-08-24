Former Newcastle striker Luuk de Jong ‘kicks a door off its hinges after storming down the tunnel at Ibrox’ – but the PSV skipper gets the last laugh by scoring a late equaliser in a thrilling 2-2 Champions League play-off against Rangers

De Jong was angered by the way PSV conceded before the break

The 32-year-old then saved his team’s draw ahead of the second leg.

Luuk de Jong is said to have knocked a door off its hinges following PSV’s pointless concession against Rangers just before half-time in the Champions League first leg on Tuesday.

The Dutch took over in the first half at Ibrox, closing in thanks to the efforts of Johan Bakayoko and Noah Lang.

But Ibrahim Sangaré’s lack of concentration at the entrance to his area gave Michael Beale’s men an opportunity to take the lead, which they duly seized with a curling shot from Abdallah Sima.

According to TNT Sports reporter Emma Dodds, the former Barcelona striker and PSV captain was so angry at the run-of-play goal that he ‘ripped a door off its hinges’ in the tunnel as he was coming in for the break.

Pundit and former Rangers striker Kenny Miller then joked that the Dutch striker should be made to foot the bill.

Luuk de Jong seemed irritated by the way PSV conceded late in the first half

Abdallah Sima (right) took advantage of a sloppy play from the visitors just before the break

Luuk de Jong’s late header earned PSV Eindhoven a first-leg draw with Rangers

Peter Bosz’s men managed to equalize on the hour mark thanks to a serene arrival from Sangaré, who repaired his mistake during the opener.

But Rangers fought back again. Rabbi Matonda made a quick and brilliant switch to incisive play. However, four minutes later, PSV and De Jong had the last laugh.

The striker rose high from the corner and made enough contact to see the ball go past Jack Butland in goal.

This upside-down affair results in a tantalizing return game at Eindhoven next Wednesday. Beale’s side travel to Ross County on Saturday, while PSV will not play a game this weekend.