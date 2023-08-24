Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Health Minister from Grand Serail: Coronavirus figures increasing, but situation in hospitals under control

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Al-Abiad, on Wednesday followed up on the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Lebanon.nbsp;

    ldquo;There is an increase in Coronavirus infections, which is typical during summer. The Health Ministry is monitoring infections in hospitals and outside hospitals. Currently, the figures show an increase in cases, but the situation in hospitals is under control. Very few cases require intensive care, so we emphasize prevention,quot; the Health Minister said on emerging.nbsp;

    Al-Abiad advised patients with underlying conditions and those at higher risk to take the Covid vaccine to protect themselves. ldquo;We also advise individuals with symptoms to avoid contact and those with immune problems to use personal protective measures such as masks and others. The Ministry of Health will keep citizens posted about the latest updates in this regard,quot;nbsp;Al-Abiad added.

    nbsp;

    nbsp;

    ==========R.H.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy