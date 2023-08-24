Russia is sinking its own ships in a desperate attempt to protect a vital bridge from sea drones, Ukraine says

A ferry crosses the Kerch Strait in southern Russia, on October 10, 2022, with the Kerch Bridge in the background.

Russia is sinking its own ferries to create a protective barrier in the Kerch Strait, Ukraine said.

Russia is doing this to protect the Kerch Bridge from Ukrainian sea drone attacks, they added.

But one expert told Insider this won’t help much and that drones can still attack the bridge.

Russia is sinking its own ferries in the Kerch Strait in an attempt to create a barrier that will protect a vital bridge from sea drone attacks, the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry (GUR) said.

In a Telegram post on Tuesday, the GUR said that Russian troops were preparing to sink at least six ferries in the strait to safeguard the Kerch Bridge, which connects Russian-occupied Crimea to the Russian mainland.

Russia had already sunk the first vessel, the GUR said, and is preparing to sink its second. It is unclear how Russia is sinking the ships.

But Ukraine said that Russia eventually plans to “install boom barriers between the flooded ferries” to form a defensive line, according to a translation by the Kyiv Post.

Similar to anti-torpedo nets, boom defenses are physical barriers or nets that either encircle potential targets in the sea or cross the mouth of a harbor or a strait for protection against drones. They have been used since World War II.

But Stephen Wright, a drone technology developer, told Insider that the new tactic won’t prove useful for Russia, at least against drone attacks.

“I can see that these ‘block ships’ could be useful against a different kind of attack, perhaps a large ship being hijacked and rammed into the bridge, or even manned submarines,” he said. “But against a weapon as small and agile as the sea drones that we have seen though? They won’t stop that.”

Russia has been trying to deploy all kinds of defenses amid a series of audacious Ukrainian sea drone attacks in the area, which have previously damaged large warships.

The attacks have ramped up ever since Ukraine unveiled a new sea drone that packs hundreds of pounds of explosives and is faster than anything in the Black Sea, CNN reported.

