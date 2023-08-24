Why a single photo of Anthony Albanese eating a pork roll in trendy Marrickville in Sydney’s inner-west has angered Aussies

<!–

Anthony Albanese sparked fury after sharing a photo of his lunch.

The Prime Minister visited the Marrickville Pork Roll store at midday on Wednesday in his trendy inner-west Sydney constituency, where he has a home, sharing two images from the excursion.

One shows the bespectacled Prime Minister in a tight ‘Yes’ campaign t-shirt, squinting at the menu at the bottom of a queue that winds its way out of the store and down the street, while the other shows a close-up of his lunch.

“Nothing like the original Marrickville pork roll,” Mr Albanese captioned the post.

But his comments were inundated with Australians angry that the man charged with leading the country could take time out of his busy schedule to spend between $5 and $10 on a lunch.

“I wish I could afford to eat out, the rents are going crazy and you choose to help landlords like you and your colleagues and developers instead of us! “wrote a furious woman.

Another asked, “What about the people in this country who can’t afford a pork bun, a roof over their head, or electricity?”

Others have accused Mr Albanese of posting his disposable income at a time when all Australians are having to tighten their belts.

“You know what would make things even better? Tackle the cost of living crisis and the housing crisis! said one.

“Thoughts are with those who struggle to put food on the table, those who cannot afford a table, and those who cannot afford a home to put the table,” added another.

“Glad you can afford to buy a takeaway, not like all of us struggling to make ends meet, higher rents, higher electricity, higher fuel, homeless… the the list goes on and all Australians are getting poorer under your government…wake up. and start focusing on this country,” another person said.

One person joked that Mr Albanese came out ‘pretending to be one of the people’.

“Did you notice how few ‘people’ there were? These days, only RICH politicians can afford takeout,” they commented.

But not everyone was so critical.

‘I love these photos. He’s in a queue. No ceremony here. I love Albo!’ wrote a fan.

Other politicians also had fun there.

I’m sure it’s the right Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, but does he beat a Wallsend Bakery Bahn Mi??’ wrote Sonia Hornery, an MP who represents Wallsend in the NSW Parliament.

Last year Mr Albanese was pictured aggressively eating a sausage sandwich while on the campaign trail in Perth.

Meanwhile, MP Dan Rapacholi, MP for Hunter, joked, “Almost as good as those at Branxton Bakery.”

At least the prime minister had the good sense not to share a photo of himself eating the pork bun.

In 2016, Bill Shorten, then Leader of the Opposition, horrified many when he bit into the side of a sizzling sausage sandwich.

Mr Albanese didn’t quite repeat the same misstep last year when he was pictured tackling a sausage sandwich.