Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser attracts interest from Serie A side Empoli – with winger closing in on St James’ Park exit after being banished to train with U21s earlier this year

Empoli interested in Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser, who last played in October

Serie A is becoming an increasingly popular destination for British talent

Newcastle winger Ryan Fraser is interested in Empoli.

The Scot is out of favor at St James’ Park, having been out of the squad this season and having featured just eight times in the last Premier League campaign.

Now Empoli could get rid of him as they look to build on two consecutive 14th-place finishes since returning to Serie A.

Fraser arrived at Tyneside in 2020 on a five-year deal from Bournemouth and has been an integral part of the team in his first two seasons.

However, he found little joy under Eddie Howe, his former boss with the Cherries, and was even banned from training with the U21s in February, with the manager saying he only wanted players “committed to Newcastle”.

Serie A side Empoli are interested in Newcastle's Ryan Fraser

Fraser is not part of Eddie Howe’s plans and was banned from training with the U21s in February

He hasn’t played since October.

The Magpies added Chelsea Academy Player of the Year Lewis Hall to their ranks yesterday for £28m plus additions next summer.

This could well be the last of their summer arrivals as Howe said earlier this month he would like “one more signing” as the club look to stay on the safe side of Financial Fair Play regulations.

With the arrivals of Sandro Tonali, Tino Livramento and Harvey Barnes, they have strengthened their squad for a first Champions League campaign since 2003/04.

After selling Allan Saint-Maximin and Chris Wood, they have lost some talent going forward, but the club will be hoping to compete for a top four spot again.