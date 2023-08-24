(UPDATE) Health Minister from Grand Serail: Coronavirus figures increasing, but situation in hospitals under control

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, and Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Al-Abiad, on Wednesday followed up on the recent outbreak of COVID-19 in Lebanon.nbsp;

ldquo;There is an increase in Coronavirus infections, which is typical during summer. The Health Ministry is monitoring infections in hospitals and outside hospitals. Currently, the figures show an increase in cases, but the situation in hospitals is under control. Very few cases require intensive care, so we emphasize prevention,quot; the Health Minister said on emerging.nbsp;

Al-Abiad advised patients with underlying conditions and those at higher risk to take the Covid vaccine to protect themselves. ldquo;We also advise individuals with symptoms to avoid contact and those with immune problems to use personal protective measures such as masks and others. The Ministry of Health will inform the citizens of any updates on this matter,quot; Al-Abiad added.nbsp;

Mikati and Abiadrsquo;s meeting also touched on cancer drugs and those of other chronic diseases.nbsp;

ldquo;Irsquo;ve already met the Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee, Deputy Bilal Abdullah, and committee members with Mikati, and it was affirmed that this matter is a red line,rdquo; Al-Abiad explained, adding that discussions also focused on kidney dialysis and securing the necessary supplies.nbsp;

ldquo;There has been some scarcity due to difficulties faced by importers. In this regard, a meeting will be held on Thursday at the Health Ministry between the official guarantor parties, the importers, and the Hospital Syndicate to find solutions to this matter,rdquo; the Health Minister said, affirming that the service provided to kidney dialysis patients will continue, and any solution will not come at the expense of the patient.nbsp;

ldquo;There will be no additional burdens on the patient. Some new projects that will be launched in certain government hospitals are related to cancer patient care and the expansion of some kidney dialysis units. This helps patients and makes it easier for them to access services without the need to travel long distances,rdquo; the Health Minister concluded.nbsp;

