    At least 26 killed as railway bridge collapses in India

    NNA – A railway bridge being built in India collapsed on Wednesday killing at least 26 workers and injuring two, police said, as the state-run railway authority opened an investigation.

    The accident happened in Sairang town in the northeastern state of Mizoram, its chief minister, Zoramthanga, said on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

    Rescue workers have been able to recover 13 bodies so far. Efforts are on to recover the remaining bodies,quot; said a state police official who declined to be identified.
    The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) said in a statement on the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, that the mishap occurred during work on the Bhairbi-Sairang New Line Railway Project.

    The NRF said on its website the project will connect Mizoram to the rest of the country, boosting quot;tourism and socio-economic developmentquot;.

    A quot;high level enquiry committeequot; had been set up to investigate, the NFR said.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement quot;all possible assistancequot; was being given to those affected.

    India#39;s extensive railway system is used by many millions of people every day. mdash; Reuters

