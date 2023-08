NNA – nbsp;A citizen was injured in a terrorist attack with shells on agricultural lands in Lattakia countryside.

A source at Lattakia Police Command told SANA reporter that five shells were fired by the terrorist groups deployed in the northern countryside at agricultural lands fell in al-Qardaha area, wounding a citizen. mdash; SANA news agencynbsp;

