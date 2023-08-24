Chris Tarrant, 76, challenges boxing champ Tyson Fury, 35, to a BATTLE and threatens to ‘hit him with a lead pipe’ after being ‘incited by argument’ claims

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chris Tarrant sensationally challenged boxing champion Tyson Fury to a fight live on Radio X Breakfast on Wednesday.

The presenter threatened to ‘hit him on the head with a lead pipe’ in a playful interview when his son Toby, who replaced Chris Moyles, asked him about Tyson’s claims that they once had a ‘big argument’ at the Gleneagles hotel in Scotland.

Chris, 76, claimed that Tyson, 35, claims he was in an elevator with Tyson but said: ‘I never spoke to him, I still never met him. He just wants cheap publicity.’

He said he is now “thrilled” and “thrilled” and the “warrior” in him has come out.

Toby asked his dad about the “fight” on the show, saying, “This is typical of my dad, I look away from him for a second and he gets into a fight with Tyson Fury.”

Who Needs Anthony Joshua? Chris Tarrant, 76, has challenged boxing champ Tyson Fury, 35, to a fight, threatening to ‘hit him with a lead pipe’ after being ‘incited by arguing’ claims

“Well, I’m very happy to say we have Dad on the phone now. Daddy, why are you starting a fight with the gypsy king? What is wrong with you? ‘

Chris said, “I didn’t actually start the fight…in fact, there was no fight, there was no big fight, I’ve never met this guy, but of course I wouldn’t pick a fight with the biggest man on the planet.” It is complete and utter nonsense!

“If it was a normal dude, and a normal boxer, or any other boxer, I’d say he’s had too many blows to the head, but no one ever hit Tyson on the head! He is six feet tall, you can’t get near him! No idea.

“I was in Gleneagles with my Mrs, we got into a crowded elevator, and you know you do that thing, everybody does it, you get in the elevator and you automatically look ahead at the doors, so I looked at the doors, I’m vaguely aware that there’s this huge kind of mountain at the back of this very busy elevator, and I get out and the doors close, and I said, “I think that was Tyson Fury in the elevator.”

“We’re going to dinner, I mean I was in the elevator for 30/45 seconds, I’m going to dinner and I say to the waitress girl, ‘Just out of interest, is Tyson Fury staying at this hotel?’ and she said, “I can’t tell you that,” and I said, “Well, he sure is.”

“I never spoke to him, I still never met him, so why? So weird. Is he trying to get me ready for the next fight? Is he trying to piss me off? It’s a little bit of publicity for him and everything, but there’s a point where, you know, it honestly starts to bring out the warrior in me. Oh come on, you can see past it, I’ll tell you something, I’m at the gym.’

When Toby compared Chris to Rocky, he said, “That’s me.” I have a plan, because this is going all the way right now, and it’s confusing me too.

“I just think he just wants cheap publicity from me, and I’m not getting it. I have a plan that I’m going to hide behind his dressing room door the night of the fight, and when he comes out I’m going to hit him with a lead pipe.”

Chris joked that he has no problem with Tyson’s family, just with the “big man himself.”

He said, ‘It’s all over, it’s night, Mr. Fury. And then I just hang up my dogs and go back to my quiet life. He shouldn’t have annoyed me, shouldn’t have injured me. No more Mr. Nice Guy Tyson.”

MailOnline has reached out to Tyson for further comment.

His words came after Tyson sensationally claimed on his new reality show that he once had a “big fight” during that trip to Gleneagles.

Chris spoke to MailOnline to label the story as ‘bullshit’ and said the two have ‘never met’.

Chris said, ‘It’s complete nonsense! I’ve never even met him. My wife and I got into a crowded elevator with Tyson in it. We didn’t even talk and I got out on the next floor.

‘There was no argument; not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve never met him. He’s one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen, why on earth would I argue with him? This is nonsense.’

EXCLUSIVE: Chris Tarrant has labeled Tyson Fury’s claim that they had a “big row” at Gleneagles in Scotland as “complete nonsense” after speaking about it on his Netflix reality show At Home With The Furys.

Chris said, “There was no argument; not a word was exchanged and we never saw him again! So I’ve never met him. He’s one of the best boxers I’ve ever seen, why on earth would I argue with him? This is nonsense; (stock image)

Tyson gave no further explanation, but giggled as he said the words.

The episode had begun when Tyson decided to take his father to Pompeii on a whim before changing his mind after Paris told him she always wanted to go.

As his father gets into his car to go to the airport, Tyson lies and tells him that the flight has been canceled before realizing that there are actually no more flights.

So he decides to take Paris to Scotland to get away from their six children for a few days – inspired by his previous trip there – but the next day he tells her he doesn’t want to go anymore.

Paris tells him, “If you didn’t want to go, why don’t you just pull yourself together and say you don’t want to go?”

He replies, ‘I don’t want to go. I do not give a hoot. I never want to go anywhere. Can’t be solved with a six hour drive. I won’t pack. I wear these clothes for three days to train, eat, sleep and drink.

“I can’t believe we’re talking about it, arguing, whatever you want to call it, not interested.”

As the couple embarks on their journey to Scotland in their Lamborghini, things remain a bit tense.

Honesty is key: The Tarrant story came out when Tyson agreed to take his wife Paris to Scotland, but then told her he “doesn’t want to go,” much to her chagrin

Did it happen? Gleneagles where Tyson claimed the feud took place

Paris tells the cameras, “Once he gets into a bad mood, he doesn’t seem to come out of it the same way a normal person would.

“So he can make stress seem so stressful and there’s really nothing wrong.”

Back in the car, she asks him, “Why were you so moody?”

He replied, ‘I just don’t want to go. I could get more rest in my bedroom.’

Paris says, “Forget all worries and troubles. Enjoy it now.’

He replies, “Enjoy what?”

“She says to him, ‘A break!’ with the scene ending with her looking furious.

Fans have branded Paris a “saint” after watching the show.

The program, which debuted Wednesday, follows the world heavyweight champion as he leaves the ring and tries to embrace retirement with his family.

After watching the reality show, viewers heaped praise on mother-of-six Paris, who is currently expecting their seventh child, noting that she “has her hands full.”

Eager fans also shared their hopes for a second series of the entertaining show as they poured over the first nine-part episode.

One viewer wrote on Twitter, “Home with the Furys, that’s me for 9pm. Brilliant show.’

Listen to Toby Tarrant on Radio X on Global Player