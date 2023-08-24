Moment Russian tank unit making ‘opening day mistakes’ as they bunch together in a line is destroyed in ‘textbook’ use of drones and artillery by Ukraine

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Shocking videos have emerged from the front lines near Bakhmut of a Ukrainian artillery, drone and mine attack on a column of Russian tanks, in which a retired US general praises Kiev troops for orchestrating what he called a “textbook” attack. “.

The attack in the countryside near the Donetsk town of Klishchiivka began when Russian armor broke through the protection of a tree line and into an open field.

Suddenly, explosions were heard as a tank appeared to drive over a mine, a signal that led to a hail of artillery fire and drone strikes on the unsuspecting column.

Incredible drone footage shared by Ukrainian war watchers and open source intelligence accounts showed the chaos and utter confusion of Russian tank operators as shells rained down on the field, scoring direct hits on several vehicles.

One tank veered to the right and broke away from the column, perhaps seeking to escape, when its main gun appeared to fire at one of the other affected Russian tanks a few meters away, a testament to the panic and likely inexperience of the unit.

Ben Hodges, a former commanding general of the US Army Europe, said the Russian column presented perfect targeting and made “opening day mistakes.”

‘Impressive for the UAF. Integration of fire, drone and apparently mine textbooks. “Russian tanks in column fighting with minimal separation… there is no evidence of experienced sergeants in this Russian unit,” he quipped.

Footage of what happened showed the smoking remains of Russian tanks lying on the field.

A Russian air defense system is destroyed in occupied Crimea, according to Ukrainian officials

Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials today released a video showing how their forces had destroyed an advanced Russian S-400 ‘Triumf’ air defense system loaded with missiles.

The video shows a gigantic explosion in Olenevka, a town on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea, following the attack, which was confirmed by the Ukrainian military intelligence agency HUR.

“As a result of the explosion, the facility itself, the missiles and the personnel installed in it were completely destroyed,” Ukrainian official Anton Gerashchenko said.

Russian sources suspect that the explosion was caused by a Storm Shadow missile supplied by Britain and France to Ukraine.

Russian channel Telegram Military Informant said: ‘The enemy publishes footage of an attack on an S-400 air defense system in the Olenevka area of ​​Crimea this morning.

“At the moment it is unknown what impacted, however, it was presumably a Storm Shadow cruise missile.

In addition, a Ukrainian reconnaissance UAV hovered unimpeded directly over the air defense system positions, exercising objective control.

‘These incidents raise legitimate questions about the quality of air defense coverage in one of Russia’s highest missile risk regions.

Some reports indicated that other Russian missile systems were also taken out, including the Bastion and Pantsir-S1 systems.

“The Bastion complex is one of the carriers of the Onyx missiles used by the Russians to attack Ukraine,” Mariupol mayor’s adviser Petr Andryushchenko said.

‘Russian S-400 Triumf complex was destroyed in Crimea.’

It comes as Russia and Ukraine exchanged drone strikes early Wednesday, officials said, with Kiev apparently attacking Moscow again and Kremlin forces launching another bombardment of Ukrainian grain storage depots in what have recently become tactical hallmarks in the nearly 18-month war.

A clip shared by Ukrainian officials showed a giant explosion in Olenevka, a town on Cape Tarkhankut in Crimea, after Kiev forces attacked a Russian air defense system.

Russia’s ultra-modern S-400 air defense system explodes in occupied Crimea, Ukraine claims

Pictured is the Russian S-400 air defense system.

A three-hour overnight attack by Russian drones in the Odessa region of southern Ukraine overnight on Tuesday sparked a fire at grain facilities, the head of the Odessa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper, wrote, in the Telegram messaging application.

Ukrainian air defense systems shot down nine Shahed drones, Kiper said, but added: “Unfortunately, there are hits on the production and transshipment complexes.”

Russia targeted Odessa last month, paralyzing significant parts of the port city’s grain facilities, days after President Vladimir Putin cut off Russia’s participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative: a wartime deal it allowed Ukraine’s exports to reach many countries facing the threat of famine.

Meanwhile, Russian officials claimed to have shot down Ukrainian drones in Moscow and the surrounding region early Wednesday, the Defense Ministry and the mayor said.

Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said a drone crashed into a building under construction in Moscow City, a prestigious business complex hit by drones twice before. Several windows were broken in two nearby buildings and emergency services rushed to the scene.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the drone had been electronically jammed. He blamed the attack on Ukraine and said two other drones were shot down by air defense systems in the Mozhaisk and Khimki areas of the Moscow region.

kyiv officials, as usual, neither confirmed nor denied that Ukraine was behind the drone strikes.

Moscow’s airports were briefly closed but have now reopened, according to Russian state media.

After months of resisting Russian advances on Ukrainian soil, Kiev’s troops earlier this year began counterattacking targets across the border, targeting Moscow’s military assets behind the front lines in the east and south. Ukraine and launching drones against Moscow.

Kiev is also trying to keep up the pressure on the Kremlin on multiple fronts, carrying out a counter-offensive at various points along the 900-mile front line, as well as diplomatically getting promises of more weaponry from its Western allies, including planes. F-16 fighter. .

Meanwhile, three people were killed in Russia’s Belgorod region, on the border with Ukraine, after repeated shelling on a sanatorium, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Gladkov said the sanatorium in the town of Lavy, some 40 kilometers from the border, was shelled and that “the enemy dropped two grenades from a drone while there were people on the street.”

The Belgorod region has seen sporadic fighting and shelling during the war, including a border raid last May that prompted the Kremlin to introduce tougher security measures.