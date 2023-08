NNA – Ukraine said Wednesday that Russian strikes on its sea and river ports had destroyed 270,000 tonnes of grain in the space of a month.

"In total, 270,000 tonnes of grain have been destroyed in a month of attacks on ports," Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said on social media. — AFP

