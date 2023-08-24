Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Rumors Swirl of a Comeback for King Charles’ Former Top Aide After Corruption Probe Quashed

    Rumors Swirl of a Comeback for King Charles' Former Top Aide After Corruption Probe Quashed

    Anyone who has observed his career over the past forty years would hesitate to write off King Charles’ former righthand man, Michael Fawcett.

    And, predictably, less than 48 hours after Britain’s Metropolitan police slipped out an announcement that they were dropping a corruption probe triggered by letters allegedly sent by Fawcett offering cash for honors, there is already talk of a potential Fawcett comeback.

    Witness not one, not two, but three articles in the Daily Mail on Wednesday speculating on the chances of a “Lazarus-like” return to favor for the “innocent man.” One source, for example, told the Mail: “Michael Fawcett is still in touch with the king, from what people hear. He won’t ever truly be gone.”

