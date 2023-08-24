Unveiling the Truth: T.Rex’s Relatives Possessed Remarkably Tinier Forelimbs Than Expected

Researchers have discovered the remains of the ‘cousins’ of the T.Rex in Morocco

Fossil analysis reveals that they had short bulldog snouts and shorter arms than T.Rex.

It is well known that the king of dinosaurs, Tyrannosaurus rex, had tiny arms.

Now a new study suggests that this trait may have run in families.

Researchers from the University of Bath have discovered the remains of the “primitive cousins” of the T.Rex in Morocco.

These ancient creatures belong to the Abelisauridae, a family of carnivorous dinosaurs that were homologues of tyrannosaurs from the northern hemisphere.

Analysis of their fossilized remains reveals that they had short bulldog snouts and arms even shorter than T.Rex’s.

The tibia of the larger of the two new dinosaurs was discovered in Sidi Chennane, near Casablanca.

Remains of the two new species were found on the outskirts of Casablanca and date back to quite recently. before the asteroid that killed the dinosaurs and hit Earth 66 million years ago.

One species, found near the city of Sidi Daoui, It is represented by the foot bone of a predator about 2.5 meters (8 ft) long.

The other, from nearby Sidi Chennane, is the shinbone of a carnivore that grew to be around 5 meters (15 feet) long.

Dr Nick Longrich, who led the study, said: “The amazing thing here is that you are dealing with seabeds.

‘It’s a shallow tropical sea filled with plesiosaurs, mosasaurs and sharks. It’s not exactly a place where one would expect to find many dinosaurs. But we are finding them.

So far, researchers have discovered five different species of dinosaurs in the region.

This includes a small duck-billed dinosaur named Ajnabia, a long-necked titanosaur, the giant abelisaur Chenanisaurus, and now the two new abelisaurs.

Dr Longrich said: “We have other fossils as well, but they are currently under study.”

“So we can’t say much about them at this point, except that they were an incredibly diverse dinosaur fauna.”

The findings suggest that many dinosaurs thrived in North Africa until an asteroid impact 66 million years ago.

“When T. rex reigned as a mega-predator in North America, abelisaurs were at the top of food chains in North Africa,” said Professor Nour-Eddine Jalil, co-author of the paper.

“Dinosaur remains, despite their rarity, convey the same messages as the more abundant remains of marine reptiles.

“They tell us that just before the Cretaceous-Paleogene crisis, biodiversity was not declining but rather diverse.”