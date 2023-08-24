Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Berri broaches educational affairs with Caretaker Education Minister, meets National Anti-Corruption Authority head

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Wednesday nbsp;received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Judge Abbas Al-Halabi.nbsp;

    Discussions reprtedly touched on the general situation, in addition to educational affairs, especially the issue of the advance approved by the Council of Ministers for the benefit of educational bodies in public schools and the means to ensure the requirements for the start of the new academic year.

    Speaker Berri also received head of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, Judge Claude Karam, and members of the commission.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy