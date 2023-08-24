Berri broaches educational affairs with Caretaker Education Minister, meets National Anti-Corruption Authority head

NNA – House Speaker Nabih Berri, on Wednesday nbsp;received at the Second Presidency in Ain al-Tineh, Caretaker Minister of Education and Higher Education, Judge Abbas Al-Halabi.nbsp;

Discussions reprtedly touched on the general situation, in addition to educational affairs, especially the issue of the advance approved by the Council of Ministers for the benefit of educational bodies in public schools and the means to ensure the requirements for the start of the new academic year.

Speaker Berri also received head of the National Anti-Corruption Authority, Judge Claude Karam, and members of the commission.

