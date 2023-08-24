Japanese Ambassador attends hand-over ceremony of Japan-funded Solar Power System in Water Pumping Facility in Mchaityhe

NNA – On August 18, 2023, Japanese Ambassador to Lebanon, MAGOSHI Masayuki, attended the hand-over ceremony of a solar power system for the water pumping facility in Mchaityhe in Baalbeck, which was supported by the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Security Projects (GGP) through the Organization for Social and Agricultural Development (OSAD). The ceremony was held in the presence of Dr. Hanna El Khoury, President of the OSAD, and Mr. Marcel El-Khoury, Representative of the Mchaityhe Agriculture Cooperative.

The project, implemented by OSAD, will increase the volume of irrigation water in Mchaityhe, and enable more than 700 vulnerable farmers to continue their agricultural activities and improve their livelihoods amid the socio-economic crisis that the country is currently witnessing.

In his speech, Ambassador MAGOSHI stated that agriculture is becoming increasingly centralnbsp;to Lebanonrsquo;s economic and social development, especially during the current hardships and emerging global food insecurity, hoping that this project will help farmers raise their productivity, secure their livelihoods, and contribute to national food security. In return, Dr. El Khoury thanked Japan for its continuous support, mentioning that the water pumping facility was first supported by Japan in 1997 to tackle the deprivation of water in the region, and is now being equipped with a solar power system through this initiative to overcome the ongoing electricity crisis. He also emphasized the significant impact of this vital project on the community, while showing his sincere respect towards Japan and its people.

