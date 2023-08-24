Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Turkey closes strait for a second day to fight forest fire

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , , , ,

    NNA – Turkey on Wednesday shut the busy Dardanelle Strait for a second day to help firefighters fill up with water and douse flames near the tourist town of Canakkale.

    Emergency responders said they had made progress containing a patchwork of fires that on Tuesday covered the edge of the popular seaside vacation destination with dark rolling clouds of smoke.

    ldquo;Itrsquo;s better today than yesterday,rdquo; Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said in televised remarks.

    ldquo;Our friends stopped the fire from advancing. If therersquo;s no wind, we will see the picture more clearly in the afternoon,rdquo; he added.

    Officials said the flames had prompted the evacuation of 1,251 people and saw 48 seek hospital treatment for smoke inhalation.

    The blaze also closed a local university campus and forced doctors to evacuate some patients from a hospital as a precaution.

    The Dardanelle Strait links the Aegean Sea with the Sea of Marmara and is a popular tourist destination because it is also the site of the ancient ruins of Troy. mdash; AFPnbsp;

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

