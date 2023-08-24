Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Do you work in one of these industries? CDC reveals jobs linked to highest risk of deadly drug overdoses

    People who do manual labor are more likely to die from drug overdoses, an official analysis has revealed.

    Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) analyzed more than 60,000 drug-related deaths across the country in 2020 and found that construction and extraction workers, such as builders, roofers, and oilfield workers, died from overdoses of illicit and prescription drugs at a rate of 163 per 100,000 population.

    The researchers said one reason for this was that workers are more likely to suffer injuries or chronic pain and may later become addicted to opioids after taking them to manage the condition.

    Restaurant and food service workers, such as waiters, bar staff and chefs, were the second most likely to die from illicit drugs such as heroin and cocaine, which analysts explained could be due to lack of job security. In this group, 118 per 100,000 people died from illicit drugs.

    Researchers at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) looked at more than 60,000 drug-related deaths across the country in 2020 for analysis.

    Occupations with the highest mortality rate from illicit drug use

    Occupation

    Construction

    food servers

    Personal care

    transport works

    Janitors, cleaners

    Maintenance

    Production

    farmer or fisherman

    media worker

    sales worker

    Deaths (per 100,000)

    162.6

    117.9

    74

    70.7

    70

    69.9

    53.3

    51.3

    45.7

    39

    Source: National Vital Statistics Reports

    Occupations with the lowest death rate from illicit drug use

    Occupation

    teachers

    Computing

    Finance

    researchers

    architects

    doctors, nurses

    managers

    Lawyers

    Office manager.

    Social services

    Deaths (per 100,000)

    5.9

    9.1

    10.9

    15.9

    16.8

    17.2

    18.6

    19.1

    22.6

    22.6

    Source: National Vital Statistics Reports

    People who work in personal care services, such as hairdressers, fitness instructors and nail technicians, died at the third-highest rate of 74 per 100,000 people.

    By contrast, teachers were less likely to die from illicit substance use, along with computer experts and those employed in business and financial operations.

    In it paperpublished Tuesday in National Vital Statistics Reportsthe researchers examined data from the National Vital Statistics System for deaths due to the use and occupation of illicit drugs.

    Approximately 90,000 people died of overdoses in the US in 2020, with deaths rising to a record 109,000 in 2022, and about 13 percent of Americans admit to using illicit drugs at least once a month.

    Several experts warn that deaths could reach another record in 2023, despite the fact that $1.6 billion was spent on prevention efforts. In the year to March 2023, an estimated 110,000 people died from overdoses.

    The increase is due in part to fentanyl, a toxic synthetic opioid that is mixed with drugs and is deadly even in very small amounts.

    The Covid pandemic has also been mentioned as a cause due to the isolation of people, the threat of death of a loved one or the loss of their job.

    The deaths included in the study occurred among people between the ages of 16 and 64 and came from 46 states and New York City.

    Investigators analyzed death certificates to determine the cause of death and identify a person’s occupation.

    A death rate per 100,000 population by occupation was then calculated by dividing overdose deaths and the number of people employed in the area according to official estimates.

    Results were adjusted for age to allow a comparison between each group.

    Overall, the researchers found an average of 42 illicit drug deaths per 100,000 people.

    But among construction workers, who led the numbers, the rate was almost four times higher, with 162 deaths per 100,000.

    The CDC warned that construction workers were more likely to suffer serious physical injuries while on the job.

    Painkillers are prescribed to help workers, they said, but many return to work too soon (or sometimes work despite injuries) due to financial pressures.

    This leads them to rely on painkillers or overdose to numb the sensation, which in turn increases the risk that they will develop an addiction and start using illicit drugs.

    For waiters, bar staff and chefs, the rate was almost three times higher, and for personal service workers it was almost double.

    The researchers warned that this group can also sustain injuries because they spend a lot of time on their feet, potentially leading them to fall in the same cycle. These employees are also at risk of psychological stress due to job insecurity or high pressure at work, which could lead to drug use.

    Also in the top five are transportation workers, such as truck, bus and taxi drivers, as well as building and grounds maintenance workers, which include janitors, cleaners and gardeners.

    The CDC said its report “demonstrates the disproportionate burden of the current drug overdose crisis on certain sectors of the American workforce.”

    No data was released on the drugs behind the overdose deaths, but in past reports, fentanyl has repeatedly emerged as the leading cause.

