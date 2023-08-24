Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Andrew Tate Prosecution Files Reveal Shocking Claims of Sexual Violence: BBC

    By

    Aug 23, 2023
    George Calin/Inquam Photos via Reuters

    Prosecutors in Romania collected 300 pages of graphic evidence and testimony detailing disturbing allegations of influencer Andrew Tate committing sexual violence and coercing women into sexual acts, according to a report.

    On Wednesday, the BBC published information included in the report against the British-American influencer, who along with his brother, Tristan Tate, and two others are facing trial in Romania over allegations of forming an organized criminal group and human trafficking. Andrew Tate—who has also been charged with rape—also reportedly sent a text message in which he claims to lead a porn business which prosecutors have accused of being a human trafficking ring.

    All of the defendants deny the charges against them. But the BBC’s report—which notes that some of the evidence in the case file may have gone through several translations—includes a series of disturbing allegations, including one of sexual violence that left a woman with eye and breast injuries.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

