Want a deal on an EV? Leasing is your best bet — and these models have the best rates right now

Many car shoppers are considering going electric, but aren’t sure about committing to a purchase.

For that reason, EV leasing may soon take off, and there are deals to be had.

EV leases and deals may become more popular as more EV inventory becomes available.

For car shoppers thinking about going electric, but worried about the commitment of a purchase, EV leasing could be a smart idea — and there are deals in store.

While overall, leasing has declined in recent years, experts suggest leasing may be back on the rise. It could be especially true as customers use leasing as an electric car trial run or as they wait to make a purchase for more advanced battery tech in future EVs. There’s even a tax credit workaround if you lease electric.

Edmunds assessed the most affordable EV leases in July through mid-August this year. Edmunds evaluated averages based on data from real-world transactions (as opposed to advertised deals.) The data is aggregated up to model level rather than individual trims.

Many of these leases come in around $400, lower than the averages for most other leases. In July, the average monthly lease payment overall sat at $598. For EVs specifically, the average was $741, according to auto buying resource Edmunds.

A note: Edmunds’ list excludes Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and the Nissan Leaf due to a lack of sample in its data, but typically those three vehicles would otherwise qualify as some of the more affordable EV leases available.

Here are the 10 most affordable EV leases, per Edmunds.

Kia Niro EV The 2023 Kia Niro. Kia Average payment: $366 Average cash down: $2,433 Hyundai Kona EV The Hyundai Kona Electric. Hyundai Average payment: $373 Average cash down: $4,249 MINI Hardtop 2-door The MINI Hardtop. MINI Average payment: $422 Average cash down: $4,564 Volkswagen ID.4 The Volkswagen ID.4. Courtesy of Volkswagen AG Average payment: $486 Average cash down: $4,278 Nissan Ariya The 2023 Nissan Ariya. Nissan Average payment: $508 Average cash down: $3,220 Hyundai Ioniq 6 The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai Average payment: $522 Average cash down: $3,940 Volvo C40 Recharge The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge. Volvo Average payment: $558 Average cash down: $3,299 Subaru Solterra The 2023 Subaru Solterra. Subaru Average payment: $577 Average cash down: $3,193 Hyundai Ioniq 5 The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai Average payment: $578 Average cash down: $4,422 Toyota bZ4X The Toyota bZ4X. Toyota Average payment: $585 Average cash down: $4,129

