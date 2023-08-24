Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Want a deal on an EV? Leasing is your best bet — and these models have the best rates right now

    The Hyundai Ioniq 5; the Nissan Ariya; the Hyundai Kona; the Kia Niro.

    Hyundai; Nissan; Kia

    Many car shoppers are considering going electric, but aren’t sure about committing to a purchase.
    For that reason, EV leasing may soon take off, and there are deals to be had.
    EV leases and deals may become more popular as more EV inventory becomes available.

    For car shoppers thinking about going electric, but worried about the commitment of a purchase, EV leasing could be a smart idea — and there are deals in store. 

    While overall, leasing has declined in recent years, experts suggest leasing may be back on the rise. It could be especially true as customers use leasing as an electric car trial run or as they wait to make a purchase for more advanced battery tech in future EVs. There’s even a tax credit workaround if you lease electric.

    Edmunds assessed the most affordable EV leases in July through mid-August this year. Edmunds evaluated averages based on data from real-world transactions (as opposed to advertised deals.) The data is aggregated up to model level rather than individual trims. 

    Many of these leases come in around $400, lower than the averages for most other leases. In July, the average monthly lease payment overall sat at $598. For EVs specifically, the average was $741, according to auto buying resource Edmunds.

    A note: Edmunds’ list excludes Chevrolet Bolt, Bolt EUV, and the Nissan Leaf due to a lack of sample in its data, but typically those three vehicles would otherwise qualify as some of the more affordable EV leases available.

    Here are the 10 most affordable EV leases, per Edmunds.

    Kia Niro EV
    The 2023 Kia Niro.

    Kia

    Average payment: $366

    Average cash down: $2,433

    Hyundai Kona EV
    The Hyundai Kona Electric.

    Hyundai

    Average payment: $373

    Average cash down: $4,249

     

    MINI Hardtop 2-door
    The MINI Hardtop.

    MINI

    Average payment: $422

    Average cash down: $4,564

    Volkswagen ID.4
    The Volkswagen ID.4.

    Courtesy of Volkswagen AG

    Average payment: $486

    Average cash down: $4,278

    Nissan Ariya
    The 2023 Nissan Ariya.

    Nissan

    Average payment: $508

    Average cash down: $3,220

    Hyundai Ioniq 6
    The Hyundai Ioniq 6.

    Hyundai

    Average payment: $522

    Average cash down: $3,940

    Volvo C40 Recharge
    The 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge.

    Volvo

    Average payment: $558

    Average cash down: $3,299

    Subaru Solterra
    The 2023 Subaru Solterra.

    Subaru

    Average payment: $577

    Average cash down: $3,193

    Hyundai Ioniq 5
    The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5.

    Hyundai

    Average payment: $578

    Average cash down: $4,422

    Toyota bZ4X
    The Toyota bZ4X.

    Toyota

    Average payment: $585

    Average cash down: $4,129

