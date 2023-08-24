Halle Berry Finalizes Divorce From Olivier Martinez SEVEN Years After Divorce, Because She Must Pay ‘$8,000 A Month While Gaining Joint Custody’ Of Son Maceo

<!–

Halle Berry has finalized her divorce from Olivier Martinez.

The John Wick: Chapter 3 actress split from the Unfaithful actor seven years ago — both are 57 years old — after just three years of marriage.

They had signed a marriage contract, but there were many lingering problems.

The stars had “some unresolved custody and child support issues” over their son Maceo, who is now nine, which led to the case being stayed in court, according to TMZ.

Now the exes have agreed to a formal custody and child support arrangement.

The Oscar-winning star now has “joint legal and physical custody of Maceo,” the site claimed after reviewing court documents in Los Angeles.

And she must pay Olivier a whopping $8,000 a month, along with Maceo’s health insurance, therapy, and school expenses.

Halle will have custody of Maceo Monday through Wednesday and Olivier will pick him up Wednesday through Friday, the site said.

If there are school closures, there will be changes.

The couple alternates custody of Maceo on weekends, TMZ added.

And she will have to write a hefty check every month to support Maceo.

Halle must pay Olivier $8,000 a month, it was alleged. She will also write a check for an additional 4.3 percent of any earnings she receives above $2 million, the site added.

And there are a number of other costs.

Halle also has to pay for Maceo’s private school fees and all his other activities, such as his football expenses.

And Berry will foot the bill for Maceo’s medical and dental insurance and the extra costs.

The beauty will also pay for the therapy her son receives. The site claimed this would include his own arrangements and any counseling he receives with other family members.

Halle and her daughter Nahla, who she had with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, may be present during the family sessions, the site said.

It was also claimed that Halle’s most recent boyfriend, musician Van Hunt, will not be included in any therapy.

The legal documents were filed this month in LA County Superior Court. And with that, the “loose ends left over” on these issues were officially resolved, the site claimed.

Martinez met Halle on the set of Dark Tide, who was filming in South Africa in 2010, the same year she and Aubry announced their separation.