Reggie Bush files defamation lawsuit against NCAA: Ex-USC running back says collegiate sports governing body ‘maliciously’ spread false info on him in battle over the Heisman he forfeited in 2010 over pay-for-play claims

Reggie Bush Lawyers Plan to File Defamation Suit Against NCAA

Bush waived his Heisman in 2010 for paying to play, which he disputes

Lawyers for Reggie Bush plan to file a defamation suit against the NCAA on behalf of the former USC star, accusing the college sports governing body of maliciously attacking his character in a 2021 statement .

The lawsuit was first reported by ESPN.

At the heart of the problem is Bush’s attempt to reclaim the 2005 Heisman Trophy he lost in 2010 due to claims of payment for playing. Then as now, NCAA athletes were not allowed to receive a salary in exchange for playing their respective sports. However, two years ago the NCAA began allowing athletes to profit from their name, image and likeness — a change that Bush hoped would allow him to reclaim his lost Heisman.

But instead of cleaning up Bush’s record and awarding him the Heisman he won at USC, the NCAA released a statement accusing the retired NFL star of an improper pay-for-play scheme.

“The lawsuit is based on the fact that the NCAA maliciously attacked his character through a completely false and highly offensive statement that was widely reported in the media and substantially and irreparably damaged his reputation,” according to a statement. of McCathern Law Firm, PLLC.

USC has disassociated itself from Bush for a decade over alleged violations of NCAA rules.

The company did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment.

Bush played on two national championship teams with USC in 2003 and 2004, and led the Trojans to another title shot in 2005, a season in which he won the Heisman with a spectacular season. He ran for 1,740 yards, averaged 8.7 yards per carry, and scored 19 touchdowns.

The NCAA later investigated USC and Bush and determined that he and his family received impermissible benefits from a marketing agent while playing for the Trojans. The alleged benefits included cash, travel expenses and a house where Bush’s parents lived for free.

USC was hit with stiff penalties in 2010 and later the Heisman Trust overturned Bush’s win at Heisman and demanded he return his trophy.

Bush pictured in 2022, working as an analyst at Fox Sports during a Utah-USC Pac-12 game

Among the NCAA sanctions, USC dissociated itself from Bush for 10 years. This sanction was lifted in 2020, and Bush was once again well received by the school. Heisman’s victory remains vacant, saying she would only return the award if the NCAA reconsiders sanctions against Bush. The NCAA has said it will not reassess old cases of violations, although there have been calls to do so in light of today’s less restrictive rules on compensating athletes for sponsorship deals. .

The NCAA was unmoved by those arguments and released a statement in 2021 that Bush now considers defamatory.

“Although college athletes can now enjoy the benefits of their names, images and likenesses through activities such as endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not allow pay-for-play type arrangements,” a said an NCAA spokesperson in the 2021 release. “The NCAA infraction process exists to promote fairness in college sports. Rules that govern fair play are voted on, accepted, and expected to be followed by all NCAA member schools.

Bush, a former Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints star, will address the media at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday morning.