    Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft lands on moon in ‘victory cry’ of new India

    NNA – An Indian spacecraft landed on the rugged, unexplorednbsp;south polenbsp;of the moon on Wednesday in a mission seen as crucial to lunar exploration and India#39;s standing as a space power, just days after a similar Russian lander crashed.

    quot;This moment is unforgettable. It is phenomenal. This is a victory cry of a new India,quot; said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who waved the Indian flag as he watched the landing from South Africa where he is attending a regional summit.

    Scientists and officials clapped, cheered and hugged each other as the spacecraft landed and people across India broke out in celebration, setting off firecrackers and dancing in the streets.

    quot;India is on the moon,quot; said S. Somanath, chief of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) as the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft landed.–Reutersnbsp;

