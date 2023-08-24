Flo Rida divides opinion among shocked fans as he crowdsurfs with a BABY during a concert

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Flo Rida fans were left on their feet when a baby was crowd-surfed at a recent concert.

In a clip shared on Twitter, Flo Rida, 43, whose real name is Tramar Lacel Dillard, can be seen singing his hit single Low before stretching out his arms.

Next, a baby is seen as the audience surfs to the hitmaker, who takes the toddler in his arms and continues to sing.

Later in the video, the same baby is seen on stage with a man holding him up for the audience.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, has caused division among fans.

Surprise: Fans of Flo Rida were left with their jaws on the floor when a baby was crowd surfed at a recent concert

Crowdsurf: A baby was surfed by the audience to the hitmaker, who took the toddler in his arms and continued to sing

While some thought the idea of ​​a baby crowdsurfing was “disgusting,” others thought the baby looked fine.

One user wrote, “Our generation is filled with horrible parents… Why take a kid to a concert?”

Another agreed, writing, “Of course, the child was scared,” while a third added, “Some people don’t need to be parents.”

A fourth agreed it was “horrible parenting,” while a fifth user added, “Poor baby, he’s not even wearing earmuffs.”

On the other side of the debate, some users didn’t think the baby seemed to be in trouble.

One user said, “That’s cute,” while another user said, “The baby looks like he’s enjoying the experience.”

A third said the baby was “lucky,” while a fourth wrote, “This will be the coolest documented memory of this person’s life.”

It comes after Flo Rida got into hot water with a New York City judge after he tried to zoom into a child support hearing instead of appearing in person.

Wow: the clip, which has been viewed more than 1.1 million times, has caused division among fans

Not impressed: Some thought the idea of ​​a baby being surfed by the public was ‘disgusting’

The rapper failed to make a physical appearance in NYC Family Court in April, via TMZ.

He was ordered to pay 100% of the medical bills, education bills and child support to his ex Alexis Adams for the care of their 6-year-old son Zohar.

His ex Alexis had asked the judge to order him to put $400,000 in a bank account for these expenses after winning a massive $82 million judgment in his lawsuit against energy drink manufacturer Celsius.

The failure also comes less than a month after Zohar — who suffers from a rare condition known as hydrocephalus — had a near-death experience when he survived a five-story fall from his mother’s New Jersey apartment.

While Alexis was present at the hearing, the rapper was not there and asked the judge to participate via Zoom, although the judge would not allow it.

Alexis claimed he stopped paying insurance right after the fatal fall, forcing her to apply for Medicaid and funding from the Department of Education to cover the bills.

Don’t worry, others thought the baby looked fine and some even said the toddler was “lucky.”

While Flo Rida claims on social media that Zohar is “getting the best medical care,” Alexis claims the rapper never even met his son.

The judge has yet to rule on Alexis’ request and it is unclear when the judge will rule.

The incident involving the rapper’s son, Zohar, happened on March 4, and at the end of March it was reported that he was still in intensive care.

The child suffered “several fractures, a liver tear, internal bleeding and collapsed lungs” after the fall in New Jersey.

Zohar fell out of Alexis’ apartment on the fifth floor, while the mother is currently suing the owners and managers of her apartment complex, a construction company and a window installer.

She claims the building’s windows were “in a dangerous condition” that allowed the incident to take place.

“As a single mother of a child with special needs, this feels like a nightmare. My heart is broken into a million pieces,” Adams said in a statement.

“I am devastated, angry and struggling to come to terms with the fact that my only child suffered serious injuries as a result of willful negligence by our landlord and others involved in not taking necessary safety precautions,” he added. them to it.

Flo Rida in trouble: It comes after Flo Rida was in trouble with a New York City judge after he tried to zoom into a child support hearing instead of appearing in person

Fall: The failure also comes less than a month after Zohar — who suffers from a rare condition known as hydrocephalus — had a near-death experience when he survived a five-story fall from his mother’s New Jersey apartment.

Flo Rida has not yet commented on the incident or the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is seeking damages, attorney fees and money for Zohar’s medical bills. It alleges that the building’s owners, managers and maintenance companies failed to install proper shields on the apartment’s windows.

It is alleged that Zohar was ‘seriously injured’, will incur costs for treatment and ‘is disabled and will be disabled in the future and unable to perform his usual duties’.

Zohar “is and will cause great pain and suffering in the future, to his great loss and harm, and will in the future suffer great physical and mental pain and suffering,” the lawsuit said.

Adams told DailyMail.com in 2018 that the rapper refuses to meet his toddler, who suffers from a rare brain disease, calling him an “evil f**king child.”

He also denied that Zohar was his son, before a DNA test revealed that Flo Rida was the child’s father.