How Fox News Plans to Have Trump ‘Appear’ at Its GOP Debate

Chip Somodevilla

Donald Trump, the Republican 2024 frontrunner and quadruply indicted former president, will show up during Wednesday night’s GOP presidential primary debate—but there’s a catch.

Despite the twice-impeached ex-president very publicly skipping the debate and looking to upstage Fox News with a pre-taped Twitter interview with fired Fox star Tucker Carlson, the network still plans for Trump to have a heavy (non-physical) presence at the event.

“If he’s not there, he’ll still be there,” Bret Baier, the debate’s co-moderator, told Politico last week. “There may be sound bites, there may be elements where ‘this is what the leader of the primary says about this issue.’ He’ll be there, even if he’s not there.”

