    Somebody already unboxed the Quest 3

    Someone has already unboxed a VR headset that’s almost certainly Meta’s Quest 3, though the device isn’t supposed to launch until sometime in the fall.

    You can see a video of the unboxing. in this video in X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. The device comes in a brown box and the person filming the unboxing can be seen taking out the earphones and the two Touch Plus controllers. It all looks exactly like what Meta showed off when she announced the headphones back in June.

    It’s not exactly surprising that Meta has already prepared the final boxes for the device. A new VR headset that appears to be the Quest 3 recently appeared in the FCC database, which means it’s cleared for sale in the US, so Meta is likely preparing to get it out soon. The company also promised to share more details about the headphones at its Meta Connect event. which begins on September 27; that seems like a prime place to announce details about the launch of the device.

    This isn’t the first high-profile leak of a Quest headset. About a month before its announcement last October, Meta Quest Pro appeared in images and videos. Apparently the device was left in a hotel room.

