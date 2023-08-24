Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    ‘Riverdale’ Was a Hot Mess. That’s Why We’ll Miss It.

    By

    Aug 23, 2023 , , ,
    ‘Riverdale’ Was a Hot Mess. That’s Why We’ll Miss It.

    Justine Yeung/The CW

    After seven seasons of random musicals, a preposterous number of serial killings, and the epic highs and lows of high school football, Riverdale is coming to an end.

    The series has gone through many transformations in its run. It began as a stylistic murder mystery—the answer to the question, “What if we made the Archie comics dark and sexy?”—and then evolved into a slasher series in Season 2. In Season 3, it became a pseudo-supernatural cult drama, and then a full-on fantasy superhero series by Season 6. In its seventh and final season, Riverdale finally took the characters back to their high school roots. Only, the series no longer was set in the present day. The season takes place in 1955, after the characters time traveled when a comet destroyed present-day Riverdale. (A natural progression, of course.)

    The show’s spiral towards absurdity comes during a massive shift in the TV industry, too. With the streaming boom radically changing the model, in terms of how many episodes or seasons a series may have, and smaller networks turning away from scripted content, the TV landscape that Riverdale entered just seven years ago is entirely foreign to today’s.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy