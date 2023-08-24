Our experts answer readers’ banking questions and write unbiased product reviews (here’s how we assess banking products). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

When you deposit a check through a bank app, make sure to keep your check a few days until its fully processed.

Financial institutions that offer a bank app often let you make a mobile check deposit.

Deposit a check through a bank app by taking a clear photo and verifying the amount of your check.

Funds may not be available immediately so keep your check in a safe place for a few days.

It’s not always easy to visit a local branch to deposit a check if you’re pressed for time.

Luckily, if you bank with a financial institution with a mobile app, you may not need to visit a branch to deposit a check. Instead, you might be able to make a deposit from the comfort of your home by making a mobile check deposit.

What kind of checks can you deposit through a bank app?

Your bank’s mobile check deposit agreement will outline the types of checks you’re allowed to deposit.

Most often, you’ll be able to deposit any personal checks, business checks, and government checks. If you plan to deposit a money order or cashier’s check, you’ll have to check in with your bank since it tends to vary.

If you need to deposit a traveler’s check or a check from a foreign bank, you’ll need to visit a local branch or ATM. Most financial institutions will not let you deposit these online.

How to make a mobile check deposit

Mobile checks deposits occur through a bank’s mobile app. Download your bank’s mobile app and sign up for an account if you don’t have one already.

1. Log in to mobile banking

If you already have your mobile bank account set up, log in to mobile banking.

Navigate through the app to find a “check deposit” or “deposit” feature. It may appear as a tab on your mobile app’s home screen or under the menu feature.

2. Review and sign your check

Quickly review your check to see that it’s written correctly and isn’t expired. Checks will usually expire after a few months. They also won’t be processed if the check amounts are different or if the penmanship is illegible.

Jeremy D. King, a spokesperson for Regions Bank, says that people should be wary about depositing a check from people they’re unfamiliar with. As an alternative, you may want to consider using a payment service, like Zelle instead for future transactions.

Once you’ve reviewed your check, sign the back.

3. Take a clear, good-quality image of both sides of your check

To deposit the check through a bank app, take a photo of both sides.

Some financial institutions will have an auto-capture feature that will automatically snap a photo for you if you hover your phone’s camera above the check. You may also choose to capture a photo manually.

Consider the following factors if you’re struggling to take a good photo:

Lighting: Natural lighting helps make the image clear. Take a photo where it’s bright and there aren’t any shadows. If you’re taking a photo early in the morning or at night, put your check under a light.Background: Don’t put your check on top of a patterned background because it could be difficult to distinguish the check from its background. Use a dark background to help bring contrast to your image.Steadiness: A steady hand is needed to keep a photo from being blurry. Put your phone against a wall or on top of a flat surface if you have shaky hands.

Quick tip: If the photo isn’t good quality, the app won’t verify whether the check is legitimate, and the check can’t be verified. However, you may retake the photo and resubmit it.

4. Verify your deposit details

In addition to submitting a photo, banks will ask you to type in the check amount and confirm where you would like it deposited. If you have multiple bank accounts with a financial institution, all your bank accounts will appear in a drop-down menu. You’ll select where you’d like it sent.

5. Submit the check on the app

Review the information you’ve submitted to double-check that the information is correct. Submit your check and wait for confirmation to see if it’s accepted. Some mobile apps will let you know immediately, while others will send you a message later through the bank’s mobile app.

What do after a mobile check deposit

After you’ve initiated a mobile check deposit, write a note on your check that says “mobile check deposit.” Underneath jot down the date you submitted it into the mobile app.

In the meantime, keep your check in a safe place until your deposit is confirmed. Once the money is in your account, banks generally recommend destroying the check about two weeks after.

Mobile check deposit FAQs

How long should mobile check deposit take?

A mobile check deposit takes at least one full business day to process. If you’d like your funds available immediately, some financial institutions will process your check instantly but require you to pay a fee.

How can I get my check deposited instantly?

Some banks may offer the option to have your deposit available immediately, but you’ll be charged a fee. This fee is usually a small percentage of the check, around 1% to 4%.

Why would a check be rejected for a mobile deposit?

A check may be rejected for mobile deposit if the check isn’t properly filled out. For example, if you did not sign it on the back, it would be rejected.

