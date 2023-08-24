Michael Oher claims Touhy family is hiding two decades of financial records while profiting off his name, image and likeness from the Blind Side

Oher filed a petition last week to end Tuohy’s conservatorship with him

He says he was brought into guardianship, which made the Tuohys rich.

Former NFL offensive lineman and “The Blind Side” inspiration Michael Oher claims in his latest filing against his former guardians that he has not received a single cent for the use of his name, image and likeness over the past two decades.

Oher recently filed a petition in Tennessee to end a conservatorship initiated by the wealthy Tuohy family in 2004 when he was one of the nation’s top teen football prospects. Because of that guardianship — which the family, book, and film described as full adoption — Oher claims he was denied the benefits that ultimately went to the Tuohys and their two biological children.

Today, in his latest filing, Oher is asking for nearly two decades of financial information, which the Tuohys allegedly failed to share with him.

The latest petition, filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, probate court, was first reported by the Los Angeles Times.

Through their attorney, Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy claimed Oher tried to pressure them into paying him $15 million ahead of his legal filing in Tennessee last week.

Former Baltimore Ravens tackle Michael Oher demands 19 years of financial records

Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy are accused of getting rich using Michael Oher

Monday’s filing is the latest chapter in Oher’s legal battle with the Tuohy family, who served as his guardian in the early 2000s as he attracted scouts from the nation’s top college football programs.

The story of Oher’s trip to Ole Miss, the Tuohy’s alma mater, was chronicled in The Blind Side, a 2006 book by bestselling author Michael Lewis, a classmate of Sean’s from New York. Orleans.

This book was later turned into a popular movie in 2009 starring Sandra Bullock and Tim McGraw.

Oher claimed in his filing last week that he was denied film benefits due to the 2004 conservatorship, which the family misrepresented as an adoption. He also sought an injunction prohibiting the family from using his name, image and likeness or continuing to falsely claim he is their adopted son.

The former Ole Miss star is seeking her share of the profits in the form of attorneys’ fees, as well as compensatory and punitive damages.

“Their parish was kept in the dark, forced to rely on verbal assurances from its co-curators,” read Monday’s filing.

Oher claims he made several attempts to end the conservatorship, but the Tuohys “ignored” the requests.

In a statement, Tuohy’s lawyers said the family was ready to end the conservatorship, but wanted to “defend their reputation, resist this shakedown and defeat this offensive lawsuit.”

“In effect, the Tuohys opened their home to Mr. Oher, offered him structure, support and, most importantly, unconditional love,” read the statement from Tuohy family attorney Martin D. Singer. “They always treated him like a son and one of their three children. His response was to threaten them, including saying he would publish a negative story about them in the press unless they paid him $15 million.