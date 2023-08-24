‘Hocus Pocus 2’ was a reunion for an Emmy-nominated composer

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Disney+s Hocus pocus 2 was an emotional homecoming for Emmy-nominated composer John Debney, who scored the 1993 music Hocus Pocus in the early days of his career.

“Playing some of the themes I wrote as a kid almost made me want to cry. It was like having a baby and not seeing him for 30 years, and then finally holding that baby again,” says Debney, 67. “When I retook those notes, it was awful — in the best way — emotionally deep. ”

But with the opportunity to revisit his past work came the unique challenge of having to reimagine it. For Hocus pocus 2Debney’s work should reflect a new story and audience – a process that allowed Debney to look back on his own journey as a composer. “The old scores were fresh and brash,” he says. “They were me, let out of my little cage, trying to find my way and fly. This one has a more mature sensibility.

To give the public a touchstone, Hocus pocus 2‘s score features a heavily nostalgic version of the original theme Debney wrote 30 years ago. From there, he created several new themes to reflect the sequel’s important story points and character arcs, most notably those of Winifred (Bette Midler) and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker).

“Winifred is very funny, but there’s also a deadly part to her,” says Debney. To capture Midler’s superb comedic timing along with Winifred Sanderson’s dark side, Debney mixed whimsical instruments like xylophones and marimbas with low woodwinds like bass clarinet and bassoon.

When it came to Sarah, Debney needed a theme that would combine both Parker’s free spirit and her character’s pivotal moment where she finally — after two films — stands up for herself. “I always wanted to write something for Sarah and of course it became a waltz. Sarah’s always spinning, you know?’

Hannah Waddingham’s Witch Mother scenes were the biggest challenge for Debney. “That (score element) was hard and became one of my favorites,” Debney recalls. “The scene had to be funny and scary, and I had to catch every twist and turn.”

Debney hints at a third movie, hoping Waddingham will return: “I’d love to see her play more in it.” When asked if he wants to score it, Debney laughs. “I hope so. Wouldn’t that be nice?”

