Is Astronomer Carl Sagan’s 1995 prediction about America resurfacing, and is it eerily accurate? Share your thoughts!

In 1995, astronomer Carl Sagan made a prediction of what a future version of the United States would look like, and some people think it is eerily similar to the world today.

From “holding on to our crystals” to “impressive technological powers” that are “in the hands of a very few,” the scientist’s prediction is full of warnings that some consider too close to reality.

Sagan was an astronomer, planetary scientist, astrophysicist, and more; he was well known as a pioneer in the field of exobiology, which is the study of the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

He helped compile the first physical messages sent into space and was among the first to determine that life could have existed on Mars.

The astronomer constantly urged NASA to expand its exploration of the Universe.

Sagan was known for sharing complex scientific views, in an effort to educate the masses: he wanted open minds and active imaginations.

As the prediction resurfaces, people are even wondering if Sagan had access to a time machine.

The prophecy describing a dystopian America comes from a passage in his book titled ‘The World Haunted by Demons: Science Like a Candle in the Dark’.

The book explains the scientific method to people outside the field and encourages them to learn critical and skeptical thinking.

It focuses on distinguishing science from pseudoscience, with mentions of witches, UFOs, extrasensory perception (the sixth sense), and faith healing.

The passage that is making waves heralds a world of misinformation, the rise of big tech, and influential media.

He says: ‘Science is more than a body of knowledge; it is a way of thinking.

‘I have a feeling of a United States in the time of my children or grandchildren, when the United States is an economy of services and information; when almost all the key manufacturing industries have gone to other countries;

‘when awesome technological powers are in the hands of very few and no one representing the public interest can even understand the problems;

The frighteningly accurate passage is circulating again on social media, and users are shocked by its disturbing message.

‘when people have lost the ability to set their own agendas or to knowingly question those in authority;

‘when, clutching our crystals and nervously consulting our horoscopes, our critical faculties in decline, unable to distinguish between what feels good and what is true, we slip back, almost without realizing it, to superstition and darkness.

“America’s dumbing down is most evident in the slow decay of substantive content in hugely influential media, 30-second sound bites (now reduced to 10 seconds or less), lowest common denominator programming, gullible presentations about pseudoscience and superstition, but mostly a kind of celebration of ignorance.

Someone called the prediction a “chillingly accurate description of the path to decline” and another said it “hit the spot.”

Sadly, Sagan was unable to see his prophecy come true when he died at the age of 62 in December 1996; he suffered from a rare bone marrow disease called myelodysplasia.

One person said: “Carl Sagan, increasingly convinced, just had a time machine.”

Others added: “Unfortunately, I made it” and “Way ahead of its time.”

The complications of the disease caused the pneumonia that ended his life.