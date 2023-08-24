Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    Barack Obama’s Personal Chef Tafari Campbell’s Causeof Death Revealed

    The apparent drowning incident that claimed the life of Tafari Campbell, the former personal chef of ex-President Barack Obama, near the Obama family’s residence on Martha’s Vineyard last month, has been officially declared an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner’s office.

    Tafari Campbell, aged 45, drowned while paddleboarding in Edgartown Great Pond on July 24, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

    At the time of the accident, Campbell, who had worked for the Obamas and was visiting Martha’s Vineyard, was not with the Obamas. The spokesperson for the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Timothy McGuirk, stated on Wednesday that Campbell’s death was attributed to an unintentional drowning subsequent to being submerged in a body of water.

    According to an account from a fellow paddleboarder, Campbell appeared to struggle while on the surface, eventually going underwater and failing to resurface.

    Campbell is survived by his wife and their twin boys.

    The post Barack Obama’s Personal Chef Tafari Campbell’s Causeof Death Revealed appeared first on Breaking911.

