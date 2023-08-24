Giuliani Finally Finds a Lawyer in Georgia as He Surrenders to Jail

Christian Monterrosa/AFP via Getty

Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani found himself a local lawyer in time to turn himself in to Georgia authorities on Wednesday, two days before the deadline imposed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The once-respected federal prosecutor-turned-Trump lackey arrived at the Fulton County Jail to be photographed, fingerprinted, and booked on a raft of felony charges over his alleged role in Donald Trump’s push to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

He stands 5’ 11” and tips the scales at an imposing 230 pounds, according to booking records, which list his hair color as “gray or partially gray.”

