How to watch Ahsoka: Stream episodes of the new Star Wars series online

Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano and Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll in the “Ahsoka” series.

Suzanne Tenner/Lucasfilm/Disney

Ahsoka Tano is back in a brand-new Disney Plus original series. The character rocketed to popularity in the “Star Wars” universe after her breakout appearance in the animated “Clone Wars” show. Disney and Lucasfilm are now digging deeper into the whereabouts of the former Jedi knight as she investigates a new galactic threat that spawned during the events of “The Mandalorian.” This is the character’s first dedicated live-action series, so “Star Wars” fans won’t want to miss a single episode. We’ll help you keep up by showing you where to watch “Ahsoka” episodes streaming online.

Rosario Dawson returns as the matured Ahsoka, alongside Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Ray Stevenson as Baylan Skoll, and Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla. Though not officially credited, there have been hints that Anakin Skywalker (reprised by Hayden Christensen) will appear in the show. Here’s how to watch “Ahsoka” in the US, the UK, and 60 other countries.

Where to watch Ahsoka in the US

“Ahsoka” is airing exclusively on Disney Plus in the United States. There are eight episodes, with new releases set to premiere every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET from August 22 through October 3.

If you want to watch new “Ahsoka” episodes as soon as they’re available, you’ll need to sign up for Disney Plus. The streaming service is incredibly affordable, starting at $7.99 a month with ads, or $10.99 a month for ad-free streaming with offline viewing. Thanks to its big selection of “Star Wars” shows, Marvel movies, and kid-friendly classics, Disney Plus is one of the best streaming services for families.

For even more streaming options, you can also get the Disney Plus Bundle with Hulu for only $10 a month. You’ll get ad-supported content on both services for one low cost. If you like sports, you can add ESPN Plus into the mix for $13 monthly or $20 if you want the trio bundle without ads.

How to watch Ahsoka in the UK

Disney Plus in the UK will also have “Ahsoka” episodes. You can pay £7.99 a month or £79.90 for an entire year’s subscription, giving you about 15% off over the long run. Unfortunately, Disney Plus doesn’t offer discounted bundles in the UK, except each standard subscription comes with Star content.

How to watch Ahsoka in 60 other countries

In addition to the US and UK, Disney Plus is available in more than 60 countries, including Canada, South Africa, Israel, France, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Netherlands, and Italy. In countries that use the Euro, Disney Plus should be around €9.99 per month or €99.90 per year (about 15% off). Prices vary, so check your local pricing by visiting the Disney Plus website.

The Disney Plus library differs slightly from one region to another, but “Ahsoka” episodes should air concurrently in all countries where the service is available.

Ahsoka episode schedule

EpisodeDateEpisode 1August 22, 2023Episode 2August 22, 2023Episode 3August 29, 2023Episode 4September 5, 2023Episode 5September 12, 2023Episode 6September 19, 2023Episode 7September 26, 2023Episode 8October 3, 2023

