The Credit Pros Credit Repair Review

If you have inaccuracies on your credit report, The Credit Pros can help you clear those errors. With three plans that can meet your credit needs where they are and a satisfaction guarantee or your money back, The Credit Pros is one of the best credit repair companies on the market.

The Credit Pros Overview

Since 2009, The Credit Pros have been helping folks repair their credit history and increase their credit scores by removing errors and inaccuracies.

Its AI-driven services cost a whopping $69 – $149 per month, depending on which of its three plans you opt for. These plans are as follows: The Credit Pros Money Management Plan – Editorial Name Only, The Credit Pros Prosperity Plan – Editorial Name Only, and The Credit Pros Success Plus Plan – Editorial Name Only.

While its Success Plus and Prosperity plans offer unlimited credit bureau disputes, it’s worth noting that the Money Management plan doesn’t offer credit repair despite its high monthly cost and first work fee. Instead, the Money Management plan offers a budgeting system, credit monitoring, and light identity theft protection. However, for the price you’re paying for these services, the Money Management plan is far from the best credit monitoring service or the best identity theft protection service.

If you’re looking for a full credit repair service, you’ll need The Credit Pros Prosperity Plan – Editorial Name Only or The Credit Pros Success Plus Plan – Editorial Name Only. Credit disputes aside, these services also provide various letter templates for various credit situations, such as goodwill letter templates you can send to creditors asking them to forgive a late payment and remove it from your credit reports. Again, these are services you can achieve yourself, but it may be nice to have some guidance.

The Success Plus plan also comes with a $5,000 credit builder loan through The Credit Pros partner, National Credit Direct. If you’re not in the market for a credit builder loan, the Prosperity plan should do you just fine. Even if you are looking to improve credit, you’re much better off looking into companies that specialize in building credit. You can find our guide on the best credit builder loans here.

One highlight of Credit Pros service is a stipulation in its refund policy that covers clients for deleted items that reappear on the client’s credit report. In that event, Credit Pros will reinvestigate those items without any additional charge for life. This guarantee is only for those who signed up for the Prosperity or Success Plus plan.

The Credit Pros currently has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau without accreditation, and received an average rating of 3.97 stars out of five from customers. It fares better on Trustpilot, where it received an average of 4.7 stars across 358 reviews, with 93% of customers give the company four or five stars.

The Credit Pros is unavailable to residents of Maine, Minnesota, Kansas, and Oregon.

The Credit Pros Plans

The Credit Pros offer consumers three plans from which to choose: Money Management, Prosperity, and Success Plus. Each plan offers more options than the next, with monthly costs ranging from $69 – $149.

Money Management

Prosperity

Success Plus

Price

The Credit Pros Money Management Plan – Fees Display

The Credit Pros Prosperity Plan – Fees Display

The Credit Pros Success Plus Plan – Fees Display

Bureau disputes

None

Unlimited

Unlimited

Credit interventions

No

Included

Included

Cease and desist letters

No

Included

Included

Letters of reference

No

Included

Included

Credit Builder Loan

No

No

Included

Three-bureau reports and scores

TransUnion only

TransUnion only

Included

ID CoverⓇ Dark web monitoring

Included

Included

Included

TransUnion alerts

Included

Included

Included

Real-time account sync

Included

Included

Included

Bill reminder

Included

Included

Included

Budgeting system

Included

Included

Included

The Credit Pros Features

Wondering what each of these services actually provides? Let’s break down The Credit Pros features one by one:

Bureau Disputes, Credit Interventions, and Inquiry Assists

The main feature of credit repair services like The Credit Pros is identifying and resolving inaccuracies on your credit report. While this is something that consumers can do for free, The Credit Pros can gather the evidence on your behalf, which can increase your chances that the credit bureaus strike the inaccuracy off your credit report.

It’s also worth noting that the CFPB found that since the beginning of the pandemic, the credit bureaus are less likely to respond to credit report disputes, especially those filed by third parties on behalf of their client.

Letter Templates and Letters of Reference

The Credit Pros offer several letter templates you can use while building credit, such as cease and desist letters you can send a debt collector to stop contacting you about an outstanding debt. It also offers goodwill letter templates and letters of reference.

The former is a letter that asks a creditor to remove a negative mark on your credit report that they reported. The latter is a document, describing your payment history, from an entity with whom you’ve done business.

Credit Builder Loan

This option, available exclusively with Success Plus, is a method of forced savings that offers installment loans in low-dollar amounts (typically ranging from $500-$1,000) for high-risk borrowers working to improve their credit.

Unfortunately, there isn’t much information about the credit builder loan publicly available other than that it reports payments to all three credit bureaus. Additionally, though not advertised on its website, calls with The Credit Pros indicated it provides a $5,000 line of credit for its Success Plus members for online shopping with National Credit Direct.

Note that you’re paying $149 initially and an additional $149 per month for this service when there are other credit builder loans available for less.

ID CoverⓇ Dark Web Monitoring

This identity theft prevention service — designed to limit damage associated with data breaches — allows a company like The Credit Pros to monitor its confidential information on the dark web and take action if/when there is a suspected attack.

It’s worth noting that many of the best identity theft protection services offer dark web monitoring and many protection services for less money.

How Much Does The Credit Pros Cost?

Credit repair services from The Credit Pros come at a steep cost — $119 or $149 per month (the Money Management service doesn’t include credit repair). After enrolling, new customers can expect to see another charge: the “first work fee” (or start-up fee, if you will), a one-time charge ranging from $119-$149, depending on your chosen tier.

Rest assured: despite the high cost of services, The Credit Pros advertise a 90-day money-back guarantee if the company is not successful in removing inaccuracies from your credit report within 90 days or sending credit disputes in the first 30 days of new service. Furthermore, customers may cancel for any reason within five days of enrolling and receive a full refund.

How to Buy The Credit Pros

Before sharing your personal information with — or signing up for — any credit repair service, request copies of your personal credit reports directly from each of the three major credit bureaus (Equifax, Experian and TransUnion) via AnnualCreditReport.com. While federal law usually entitles you to a free annual credit report from each of the bureaus, in the wake of ongoing economic uncertainty, you can request weekly credit reports for the remainder of 2023.

Viewing one’s credit report allows the consumer to identify any erroneous and/or potentially harmful information included therein. Inaccuracies can be removed by disputing items directly with the credit bureaus (see below); accurate markers will remain for up to seven years from the date of reporting. It’s worth repeating that no credit repair service will be able to remove accurate information, no matter how damaging.

Online disputes:

By mail:

Via phone:

Equifax

Equifax Information Services LLC

PO Box 740256

Atlanta, Georgia 30348

866-349-5191

Experian

Experian

PO Box 4500

Allen, Texas 75013

888-397-3742

TransUnion

TransUnion LLC

Consumer Dispute Center

PO Box 2000

Chester, Pennsylvania 19016

800-916-8800

How The Credit Pros Compares to Its Competition

Compared to the other companies in our guide on the best credit repair services, The Credit Pros is solidly in the middle ground. It isn’t the most expensive service, nor is it the cheapest. However, it does offer the most comprehensive refund policy we’ve seen with its reinvestigation policy.

Here’s how The Credit Pros compares to other credit repair companies:

CompanyPriceNumber of DisputesRefund policyThe Credit Pros Prosperity PlanThe Credit Pros Prosperity Plan – Fees DisplayUnlimitedYesCredit GloryCredit Glory – Fees DisplayUnlimitedYesDovly PremiumDovly Premium – Fees DisplayUnlimitedNo

The Credit Pros Lawsuits

Credit repair companies are under strict regulations, from the language they use in their advertising to when they begin charging for services. Specifically, they cannot guarantee that they’ll remove negative information on your credit report. They cannot charge you for any services until they’ve completed them. As such, lawsuits against credit repair companies aren’t uncommon.

While The Credit Pros seem free from legal action surrounding the legitimacy of its charging practices, the company has been the subject of several lawsuits regarding the methods of advertisement. It was recently alleged — in Champion v. Credit Pros, 2022 WL 3152657 (D. N.J. August 5, 2022) — that The Credit Pros sent the plaintiff 56 text messages advertising their credit repair services even though his phone number was registered on the National Do Not Call Registry. It was ultimately determined that Founder and President Jason M. Kaplan, Esq., could be sued directly and personally for the texts sent by his company.

In 2021, a similar case was brought forward in New Jersey as evidenced by Hancock v. The Credit Pros International Corporation, which alleged the making of pre-recorded voice sales calls and the sending of auto dialed text messages to consumers without their consent. Similarly, in 2020, Warren v. The Credit Pros International Corporation alleged the company’s violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA), amended in 1991 to address widespread, and in many cases, unwanted, telemarketing practices.

The Credit Pros FAQs

I just signed up with The Credit Pros; when can I expect to receive my credit report?

While this window varies from customer to customer, it takes 45-60 days to receive a copy of your credit report in the mail (which includes processing time for each of the three credit bureaus). Call for an update if you have yet to receive your reports within 60 days of signing up.

Can I cancel The Credit Pros?

Yes, you can cancel The Credit Pros within five days of signing up and receive a full refund. You can also receive a refund on your monthly fees if 90 days pass and no inaccuracies have been removed from your credit reports or if 30 days pass without The Credit Pros sending a dispute letter.

How to contact The Credit Pros customer service

You can reach The Credit Pros customer service by emailing info@thecreditpros.com, calling 1-800-411-3050, or using the chat function on its website.

