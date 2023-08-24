Even More Legal Drama Is Piling Up Around Lizzo

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The legal drama surrounding Lizzo is only getting messier. Three weeks after the Grammy winner was sued by three of her former dancers for sexual harassment and workplace misconduct, TMZ reports that she is now planning to countersue.

Recently surfaced photos appear to show the three dancers “happily carousing” and “gleefully reveling” with performers at a topless cabaret show in Paris, Lizzo’s attorney, Mark Singer, told TMZ. He added that the photos contradict the dancers’ claims that they were pressured to attend the show, as they alleged in their lawsuit.

Moreover, the photos were allegedly taken a month after Lizzo and the dancers went to a club in Amsterdam where, they claimed in their suit, the singer forced them to eat fruit from naked performers’ vaginas.

