Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Trump Co-Defendents Endure Humiliating Mugshots as They Report to Jail

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , ,
    Sidney Powell, Ray Smith and Jenna Ellis via Fulton County Jail

    It’s been a busy 48 hours at the Fulton County jail in Georgia, where at least nine of Donald Trump’s 18 co-defendants had surrendered by Wednesday evening for their alleged roles in conspiring to reverse the outcome of the state’s 2020 presidential election results.

    Disgraced lawyer and alleged “coup author” John Eastman and bail bondsman and Fulton County Republican poll watcher Scott Hall were the first to turn themselves in on Tuesday.

    On Wednesday morning, Republican party official Cathy Latham, former Georgia GOP chairman David Schafer, conservative lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, and attorney for Trump’s re-election campaign Ray Smith all turned themselves in, booking records showed.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

