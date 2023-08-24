Jeremy Renner is seen wearing a nasal cannula while STILL recovering from a near-death snowplow accident 8 MONTHS ago: ‘Sending love’

<!–

Jeremy Renner was seen this week wearing a nasal cannula.

He uses a hyperbaric oxygen chamber as he continues to recover from his near-death snowplow accident that happened eight months ago.

“Sending love from O2 room,” he wrote via an Instastory on Wednesday.

The star was also seen exercising his legs using a machine.

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy can be used to treat multiple medical problems.

The 52-year-old actor was hospitalized on New Year’s Day after suffering blunt chest trauma and 30 broken bones. He was hit by a snow plow.

Alongside a photo of himself undergoing the treatment, Jeremy wrote on Instagram, “Hyperbaric chamber, 2 atmosphere pressure, high oxygen, 2x a day.”

The hyperbaric oxygen chamber allows patients to breathe pure oxygen.

As a result, the oxygen penetrates faster to the bloodstream and to the tissues, which in turn speeds up the healing process.

Jeremy previously took to social media to thank fans for their encouraging messages.

The Hollywood star also revealed that he was working out every morning in an effort to get back to full health.

Jeremy – who played the role of Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – wrote on Instagram: ‘Morning workouts, New Year’s resolutions have all changed this new year.

Born from a tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused on reuniting usable love (heart emoji). I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness to my family and me….

Much love and appreciation to all of you. These 30+ broken bones will mend and grow stronger just as the love and bond with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to you all.’

Meanwhile, Kym Renner – Jeremy’s sister – also revealed that she was encouraged by her brother’s progress.

She told PEOPLE: “We are so happy with his progress.

“If anyone knows Jeremy, he’s a fighter and doesn’t mess around. He crushes all progression targets. We couldn’t be more positive about the road ahead.”