Yankees labeled ‘boring’ in hot mic gaffe by Suzyn Waldman before New York’s ninth-straight loss

The Yankees haven’t lost nine consecutive games since the 1982 campaign

Bronx Bombers have opportunity to end streak tonight against Nats

WFAN radio host Suzyn Waldman was filmed on a hot mic speaking her thoughts on the Yankees during their austere 2-1 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday night.

The result condemns New York to its ninth straight loss, equaling its worst losing streak since the 1982 season.

During the game’s broadcast by WFAN, a commercial was coming to an end before Waldman was heard saying “God, this is boring”.

While I obviously didn’t intend for this to air, it did. The slide occurred before the start of the fifth inning.

Longtime WFAN presenter Suzyn Waldman said what many fans were thinking last night

Aaron Judge couldn’t work his magic on Tuesday as NYY lost for the ninth straight game

CJ Abrams of the Nationals broke a 1-1 tie by hitting a first pitch substitution from Tommy Kahnle

At that point, the game was tied at 1-1 before the Nationals took the lead in the eighth inning.

The Bronx Bombers are now winless since taking on the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami.

From September 13 to 21, 1982, it was precisely the last time that New York lost so many games in succession.

During that season, the franchise employed three managers; Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King.

The Bronx Bombers have an opportunity to break the unwanted record in their second of three games against the Nats tonight.