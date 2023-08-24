Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Yankees labeled ‘boring’ in hot mic gaffe by Suzyn Waldman before New York’s ninth-straight loss

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Yankees labeled ‘boring’ in hot mic gaffe by Suzyn Waldman before New York’s ninth-straight loss

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Yankees called ‘boring’ in mic gaffe by Suzyn Waldman ahead of New York’s ninth straight loss

    The Yankees haven’t lost nine consecutive games since the 1982 campaign
    Bronx Bombers have opportunity to end streak tonight against Nats
    DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

    By Patrick Djordjevic for Dailymail.Com

    Update: 5:54 p.m. EDT, August 23, 2023

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    <!–

    WFAN radio host Suzyn Waldman was filmed on a hot mic speaking her thoughts on the Yankees during their austere 2-1 loss to the Nationals on Tuesday night.

    The result condemns New York to its ninth straight loss, equaling its worst losing streak since the 1982 season.

    During the game’s broadcast by WFAN, a commercial was coming to an end before Waldman was heard saying “God, this is boring”.

    While I obviously didn’t intend for this to air, it did. The slide occurred before the start of the fifth inning.

    Longtime WFAN presenter Suzyn Waldman said what many fans were thinking last night

    Aaron Judge couldn’t work his magic on Tuesday as NYY lost for the ninth straight game

    CJ Abrams of the Nationals broke a 1-1 tie by hitting a first pitch substitution from Tommy Kahnle

    At that point, the game was tied at 1-1 before the Nationals took the lead in the eighth inning.

    The Bronx Bombers are now winless since taking on the Marlins on Aug. 11 in Miami.

    From September 13 to 21, 1982, it was precisely the last time that New York lost so many games in succession.

    During that season, the franchise employed three managers; Bob Lemon, Gene Michael and Clyde King.

    The Bronx Bombers have an opportunity to break the unwanted record in their second of three games against the Nats tonight.

    Yankees labeled ‘boring’ in hot mic gaffe by Suzyn Waldman before New York’s ninth-straight loss

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy