Man Who Went After Blm Demonstrators With Bladed Claw Glove And Car Convicted Of Attempted Murder

NYC Man Who Chased BLM Protesters With Bladed Glove In 2020 Convicted Of Attempted Murder

NEW YORK (QDAO) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Frank Cavalluzzi was convicted of nine counts of attempted murder for attacking peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators in June 2020, first charging at them wearing a glove with serrated blades and then attempting to run them over driving his SUV on the sidewalk.

District Attorney Katz said: “A dangerous man is going to jail. It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment.”

Following a two-week trial, Cavalluzzi, 57, of 150th Street in Flushing, was convicted of nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first degree, seven counts of menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving. After the conviction on Friday, August 18, Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle A. Johnson set sentencing for October 13.

Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of attempted murder.

According to the charges and trial testimony:

• On June 2, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of the Cross Island Parkway service road and Clintonville Street in Whitestone, a group of peaceful demonstrators hung up signs and posters in support of Black Lives Matter.

• Cavalluzzi came upon the demonstrators while driving, abruptly stopped his SUV across the street and began screaming profanities and racial slurs, including, “You are in the wrong neighborhood.”

• He then made a U-turn, exited the vehicle wearing four serrated blades attached to a leather glove strapped to his right arm, and chased several of the demonstrators while waving the bladed glove and screaming at them.

• Cavalluzzi re-entered his vehicle and yelled, “I will kill you,” before driving onto the sidewalk at the demonstrators.

