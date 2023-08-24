Thu. Aug 24th, 2023

    News

    Man Who Went After Blm Demonstrators With Bladed Claw Glove And Car Convicted Of Attempted Murder

    By

    Aug 24, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Man Who Went After Blm Demonstrators With Bladed Claw Glove And Car Convicted Of Attempted Murder

    NYC Man Who Chased BLM Protesters With Bladed Glove In 2020 Convicted Of Attempted Murder

    NEW YORK (QDAO) – Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced that Frank Cavalluzzi was convicted of nine counts of attempted murder for attacking peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrators in June 2020, first charging at them wearing a glove with serrated blades and then attempting to run them over driving his SUV on the sidewalk.

    District Attorney Katz said: “A dangerous man is going to jail. It’s a good day for New York and the First Amendment.”

    Following a two-week trial, Cavalluzzi, 57, of 150th Street in Flushing, was convicted of nine counts of attempted murder in the second degree, nine counts of attempted assault in the first degree, seven counts of menacing in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and reckless driving. After the conviction on Friday, August 18, Queens Supreme Court Justice Michelle A. Johnson set sentencing for October 13.

    Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years in prison for each count of attempted murder.

    According to the charges and trial testimony:

    • On June 2, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m., at the intersection of the Cross Island Parkway service road and Clintonville Street in Whitestone, a group of peaceful demonstrators hung up signs and posters in support of Black Lives Matter.

    • Cavalluzzi came upon the demonstrators while driving, abruptly stopped his SUV across the street and began screaming profanities and racial slurs, including, “You are in the wrong neighborhood.”

    • He then made a U-turn, exited the vehicle wearing four serrated blades attached to a leather glove strapped to his right arm, and chased several of the demonstrators while waving the bladed glove and screaming at them.

    • Cavalluzzi re-entered his vehicle and yelled, “I will kill you,” before driving onto the sidewalk at the demonstrators.

    The post Man Who Went After Blm Demonstrators With Bladed Claw Glove And Car Convicted Of Attempted Murder appeared first on Breaking911.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Republican candidates take the stage in Wisconsin, Trump skips debate

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Aussie mum cries tears of joy after her paralysed son is taken to a brothel: ‘We’re all human and we all have needs’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    Kayla Itsines’ husband-to-be Jae Woodroffe is roasted for his ‘weird’ giant white veneers and urged to change dentists: ‘Why does his face look like a Snapchat filter?’

    Aug 24, 2023
    News

    A video claiming to show Prigozhin’s jet plummeting from the sky and the plane’s fiery wreckage could be starting points for an investigation into the crash — if a fair investigation is possible, aviation expert says

    Aug 24, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy